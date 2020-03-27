Readers tell us: If you were in the market for a new RV, would you buy it now or postpone?

By Emily Woodbury

With uncertain times ahead, your RV buying plans may have been pushed off. And if you’re thinking of postponing your RV buy, think of all the other people that are too. What will happen to RV dealerships? There are a lot of unanswered questions right now, but as we RVers are good at doing, we’ll just have to ride this one through.

A couple of weeks ago, in our Saturday newsletter poll, we asked you this very question: If you were thinking of buying a new RV soon, are you still thinking about it, or will you postpone for a while?

The results were pretty close, as you can see from the poll above (please vote if you haven’t already!). More than half of you, 58 percent, said you’d postpone for now, but 42 percent of you said you’d go ahead and buy.

We asked you to leave a comment, so let’s scroll down and see what you had to say.

Many of you made comments similar to Bounder, who wrote: “Wait until the dealers start dropping prices which should be soon. Possibly a flood of private sales too.”

Bill commented, “We have been planning to buy a new trailer in May, and have been given a fixed price that is very attractive. If we had pulled the needed cash out of our investments when the Dow was at 29,000 or so, we would have eagerly gone ahead as planned. But the 30% decline in value of our investments means that the price of the RV has essentially gone up 30%. Not so attractive now.” And yes, many others of you mentioned similar things.

Joni Weed said, “We actually are in the market for a new RV in the coming few months. We definitely must now hold off as there is too much uncertainty in the market. All hinges upon selling a sticks and bricks, changing residence. These things may not be in the realm of reality for the next several months. I am a retired community health nurse. I saw this coming in the last month, including what it might mean. So we must content ourselves with maintaining the current RV and keeping our plans on hold.”

And Ron, who is speaking for us all, wrote, “Would not buy a new one until the manufacturers address QUALITY.” *slow clap*

Well, that’s a wrap for this one, folks! If you are looking to buy a new RV, good luck! Remember to get underneath it, on top of it, and check for outlets by the bed! And, you know, everything else too. Cheers.