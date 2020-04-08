Readers tell us: If asked to self-isolate, will it be in a traditional home or RV?

By Emily Woodbury

We asked you this question a few weekends ago (Saturday, March 21, to be exact), so there is probably a good chance you are already self-quarantining or self-isolating. Wild times, huh? Anyway, we wanted to know if you were asked to self-isolate, would you do so in a traditional home, or would you stay in an RV?

Here are the results: 54 percent of you would self-quarantine in a traditional home (like a house, condo or apartment), 25 percent of you would do so in an RV, and 20 percent of you would stay in a combination of both. A tiny 1 percent of you (at the time of writing this, 28 votes) answered “other.”

Reader Steve C. is one voter who answered “Other.” Steve commented, “I’m now on a beautiful tropical Caribbean island in Panama while my truck camper is in storage back in California. I’m a retired full-time traveler that spends half the year outside the US. I’m hunkered down in a small hotel, in a small village, in a room with four times the square footage as my camper. I’ve got a kitchen and stores nearby that are fully stocked with most everything of the stores back home. No shortage of TP here! Hahaha.

“There’s a brand new hospital within a mile of where I live. My landlady is a nurse and she reports to me every day of any changes in Positive tests, of which there are none. Sure, the country has closed down all inbound and outbound flights, but I feel safer here than if I was back in the US. I plan to stay here as long as it takes. In fact, it’s cheaper to live here than traveling around back in the states. There have been no reported cases of the virus within over a hundred miles of here.

“Of all you that complain of the crowded RV parks, why not help out the situation by putting your RVs into storage and see the world. I’m in paradise with no worries.” Steve, sounds great. Stay healthy, my friend!

Quite a few of you commented that you’ll be in your sticks-and-bricks home, but use your RV if you or a family member need to self-isolate.

Below is a photo of the view from my apartment balcony, where, on sunny days, I write and work most of the time. While I don’t have a backyard (sigh), these beautiful 200 acres, filled with croaking tree frogs, howling coyotes, singing red-winged blackbirds and a pair of nest-building bald eagles, I find peace and solitude. I am happy to be self-quarantining here.

Wherever you are, I hope you’re staying sane and safe. See you back here on Friday, where we’ll learn more about you together.