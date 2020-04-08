RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “We are all ‘star-stuff'”

CAVEAT: Comments, posts and/or tips in our newsletters are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or its staff.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is one story:

“I cannot claim to be truly self-isolated because my wife is with me and our neighbors are with us – at arm’s length. But, of course, life is different now and for a while, so the best I can offer in terms of adaptation is this: Look up at the stars on a clear night and consider Carl Sagan’s reflection that we are all star-stuff. Think about how unique we are, and at the same time how we are all so bound together by our common origin, our common place, our common experience. Remember that, for most of us, this is not our first brush with a threat or crisis, and it will almost certainly not be our last. Our commonality makes us all susceptible and requires that we all fight for the common good.

“And remember that this virus that vexes us is star-stuff too, regardless of its origin. It was not malevolently foisted on us by ‘others’ or conjured by evil magicians. We must defeat it with our wits, our knowledge, and our reason. Anything less is an insult to our intelligence and a waste of precious time. If we must self-disrupt our lives for a while, if we must strain our precious economy, if we must temporarily sacrifice some of our comfortable freedoms, then so be it. What is the alternative?

“When the crisis has passed, we will be stronger for it. And let us pray that our children will have learned from our efforts, because we really must do better next time.”

— Gary Hattier

Your essays wanted

