Readers tell us: Have you been tested for COVID-19?

By Emily Woodbury

Are you tired of hearing about the coronavirus yet? Well, yes, I am too. However, it’s something that’s going to be the topic of conversation for a long time to come so we might as well gossip about it!

Have you gotten tested for COVID-19? According to the poll above, which we asked you on May 9th, 3 percent of you have. What was the process like? Was it easy? Scary? How long did you have to wait until you got results?

The majority of you, 84 percent, haven’t been tested. Some of you, 12 percent, answered that you haven’t been tested, and don’t want to be anyway. Even though our survey shows 0 percent of you voted under “yes, and I tested positive,” there were still 8 votes. I hope you have recovered and are now healthy!

Wendy Lewis left a comment that may interest you (maybe you feel like you also had COVID-19 at some point!). She wrote, “While we have not been tested for COVID-19, my husband and I are nearly certain that we both had it in January. We flew from Ohio to Las Vegas and spent 6 days there over New Year’s. About a week after we returned we both ran fevers and developed terrible coughs. We both saw the doctor and were prescribed medication. My husband was much worse than I was and it was only the second time in 37 years that I saw him take a week off work. This seems to follow with the reports on how women are able to better fight the virus because of our hormones and chromosomes. We would be very interested to be tested for the anti-bodies.”

Whether you’ve tested positive or negative, or haven’t been tested because you’ve been seemingly healthy, please be careful out there, folks. We want you all as healthy as can be.