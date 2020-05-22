If you were to attend a live event, which of these would you prefer?

Doesn’t it feel like so long ago you were in a crowd of people? Is the idea of being at a crowded event like a sporting event, live music show or author reading becoming foreign to you? It’s starting to feel very distant…

What kind of live event is your favorite to attend? Are you a sports person? Do you hold season tickets to your favorite teams’ games? Do you enjoy live music in the summer? What about a lecture series?

Of the options listed in the poll below, which would you choose to attend right now if you could?