10 American-made mini campers under $10,000

The folks from Mind’s Eye Design have produced another terrific RV round-up video, this time taking on the topic of mini campers.

Like other Mind’s Eye videos, this one is not so much filled with reviews, but rather video brochures of each of the mini trailers and campers. But having this round-up in one convenient place is helpful to compare and contrast what each model offers.

Some of the campers are pop-ups, and others are hard-sided. Some are teardrops and others offer a more traditional travel trailer profile.

Each of the campers in this video is under 15 feet in length. But don’t let their small sizes fool you—they still manage to pack in lots of great features and amenities.

Each is also made and available right here in the good old USA.

Many are quite unusual and surprisingly versatile. For instance, the SylvanSport GO can be used as a utility trailer, gear hauler, or camper.

Others like the Kestral have options such as standard, all-road, or off-road packages, making this a tiny camper that can go almost anywhere.

In fact, a number of these small campers are off-road ready for adventurous RVing.

And since all the mini campers covered are lightweight, most can be towed with nearly anything, even an ordinary small car. And all have base prices under $10,000, some well under. Likewise, these are some of the most affordable RV options available.

Mini Campers covered in this video include:

SylvanSport GO Camper Trailer

Aspen Classic Mini Camper

Coachmen Viking Express Mini Camping Trailer

Timberleaf Kestrel Camper

Flagstaff E-Pro E12RK

Backpacker 2

TrailStomper Micro Trailer

Sun-Ray 109 Mini Camper

Apache 2020 (Customize your own), 2 models

Kodiak Campers (5 models )

