5 easy tips to keep your dog safe while RVing

Dog lovers enjoy bringing their dogs along when RVing. It’s fun to hike and explore together with your favorite furry friend. Just remember to keep your dog safe while RVing. Here are some safety tips that many dog owners may not know or regularly practice.

Buckle up!

Our vet recommends keeping your pet crated while you’re traveling. He says a kennel offers more protection than a seat-buckled dog harness, especially if an accident should happen. Not everyone agrees. Ask your vet for a recommendation he feels is best for your dog’s size, temperament, and age.

Always secure food

It can happen in an instant. You go inside your RV to grab the condiments and when you return to the picnic table, you see your dog licking his chops. He’s consumed all of your hamburgers and hot dogs! If he’d gotten to that chocolate pie, things could have been worse. Much worse. Always secure your food—all food—in a place where your dog cannot get to it.

Set the brake!

Get in the habit of always setting your RV’s parking brakes when you leave your rig. Curious dogs may inadvertently bump the gear shift off “park,” and all kinds of bad things may happen. Look at this video and see for yourself.

Be mindful of temperatures

You dress appropriately for the weather. Make sure you pack the right gear for your dog, too. In hot temperatures, your dog may require booties like these to protect her feet from hot pavement or a cooling vest and battery-powered fan for their kennel to lower her temperature. In cold weather, you’ll want to pack a jacket or blanket for your pooch. Never leave your dog alone inside your RV during extreme temperatures. It’s better to plan something you both can do together.

Note your spot

Along with vaccination records, a current photo of your dog, and any medications she needs, take this extra precaution: Note your campsite number on your dog’s collar. No one plans for their dog to run off, but if your campsite is noted on your dog’s collar, it just may help someone find you. Friends of ours use a permanent marker on a separate tag affixed to their dog’s collar. (A dry-erase marker easily removes the site number when they move to a new campground and record the new site number.)

Can you add other tips to keep your pooch safe while RVing? Please do so in the comments.

