Latest RVer News for Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Issue 1125

Free, abbreviated edition

Featured articles

Pepsi’s experience may speak to e-motorhoming future

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If the future holds the demise of petro-fired engines, then RVing will have to change or die. There’s been plenty written about whether or not electric vehicle technology can really work for RVs. We’ve seen a smattering of smaller e-RVs, but nothing definitive for large motorhomes. But soft drink giant Pepsi is running a fleet of electric-powered semitrucks. Their experience may speak to the future of e-motorhoming. What can we learn from it? Find out here.

A costly conundrum: San Francisco’s Candlestick homeless RV encampment

By Randall Brink

Amidst the towering edifices and iconic landscapes of San Francisco, a dichotomy of existence is laid bare at the Candlestick homeless RV encampment. San Francisco, like most large cities in the West, grapples with a growing homelessness crisis. Near the site of the former Candlestick Park baseball stadium, the city has attempted a temporary solution in the form of RV encampments. Continue reading this in-depth report.

Used RV market report: Falling leaves, falling trailer prices

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

The August 2023 market report for used RV prices has arrived. For the second straight month, wholesale auction prices for towable RVs have declined. Motorhome values have inched up, following their odd pattern over the last year. Falling trailer prices are good, and they may go lower, says our industry expert. Learn more.

Starlink News: Full U.S. coverage now; expanded cell phone service soon

By Randall Brink

On October 5, SpaceX launched 22 more Starlink satellites into orbit on the company’s 70th orbital mission of the year. Starlink Internet service is now fully available across the entire United States. The company also said that before the end of this year, it will introduce a “Direct-to-Cell” phone service. RVers can now put the Starlink service blind spots in the rear view. Continue reading.

Winds blow over, shove motorhome across a highway (VIDEO)

A family that saved up eight years for the trip of a lifetime got more than they bargained for when winds blew their rental motorhome across a highway. Dash camera video from a rig not far behind the hapless Class C recorded it all. Watch it here.

Campground Crowding

Charges for site reservation AND entry fee into campground. “Inflated costs are making it nearly impossible to continue travel”

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week Nanci Dixon shares some of your comments and emails about planning trips waaay ahead, being selective as to the type of campgrounds to stay at in order to save money, how corporations are a big reason for increased campground expenses, and the value of buying your own lot.

RV Video Tour

Tour the 2024 Jayco Seneca XT 29T Super Class C motorhome

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, join Mike Drudge from Vogt RV World and take a tour of the brand-new 2024 Jayco Seneca XT 29T Super Class C motorhome. Starting outside, I was impressed by the huge amount of storage under the RV and the stylish full-body paint job. You’ll find lots of pass-through and additional cargo storage. So if you like to haul a lot of gear, this one has you covered.

That was the RV week that was

September 30 – October 6, 2023

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis has a new job. No, he’s not leaving CW, but has been appointed to the board of directors of Overstock.com. Overstock hopes Lemonis will use his “expertise in leadership, retail, branding, and customer engagement” to help them grow. They’ll need it. Overstock bought up Bed Bath & Beyond when it went bankrupt. So far, that move has proven to be a money loser.

The pandemic boost in RV sales had dealers and manufacturers walking on air. Then came the big sales decline that has seen sales way off over the last year. What do RV dealers see in the tea leaves? The South Bend (Indiana) Tribune says dealers at the three-day Dealer RV Open House that wrapped up at the end of September are crowing that the “worst is over.” Nearly all dealers at the show expressed the sentiment that “declines should level off this year before showing signs of improvement in 2024.”

Glacier National Park has reopened the popular Going-to-the-Sun Road after winter-like weather conditions shut the road down for a number of days. Permits are not required to enter the road like they were during the peak summer season; however, the park notes rangers may need to announce closures if the road is too congested. To see up-to-date road conditions, From NBCMontana.com

Two RV retail industry giants, Camping World and Lazy Days, have something new in common: They’re both closing one of their retail locations. Camping World is shutting down it’s Hermantown, Minnesota, storefront, near Duluth. Lazy Days says it’s closing its “Chicagoland” operation, actually located in Burns Harbor, Indiana.

So much is said about inclusion these days. Now Oregon’s state parks officials are talking about exclusion. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has proposed rules for excluding people from parks “who commit violations, including endangering the safety of visitors and staff (OAR 736-010-0020 and 736-021-0040).” In developing the rules, input was taken from a variety of folks including mental health professionals and park hosts. You can comment online until November 5 here.

Another hiker has died at Grand Canyon National Park. Ranjith Varma, 55, of Manassas, Virginia, died last Saturday, most likely due to the heat, which topped 100 degrees. Experts estimate that between 10 and 20 people die hiking in the Grand Canyon every year, and that number is only expected to climb as the temperature rises in the park. Of all heat-related deaths in America’s national parks, 60% have been attributed to hiking, making it one of the most deadly forms of recreation for park visitors. Experts recommend limiting strenuous outdoor activity during heat waves, as well as increasing water consumption and taking frequent breaks. From thecooldown.com.

Pechanga RV Resort in Temecula, California, has received a perfect 10-10-10 score from Good Sam Travel & Savings Guide. The 10-10-10 rating covers three categories—facilities, restrooms, and overall appeal and beauty of the property. Fewer than one percent of RV parks score a perfect 10-10-10 rating, with only seven in Southern California earning the accolade. Pechanga RV Resort has scored a perfect rating for the last nine years. The luxury site features 210 premium spaces.

Rockwood Marina & RV Resort on Watts Bar Lake, Rockwood, Tennessee, had its grand opening last weekend. It has 149 full-hookup sites and 4,000 feet of water frontage. It offers a large saltwater pool, kiddie pool, sandy swimming beach and water activities for the whole family, as well as clean and well-maintained restrooms, spacious showers, and a convenient laundry facility.

Grizzly bears could get another chance at returning to Washington’s North Cascades under a framework two federal agencies unveiled on September 28. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and National Park Service released a set of options to bring the hulking animals back into the area—a wild expanse of glaciated peaks, dense forests, and rushing streams and rivers. [Several campgrounds including RV campsites are in the North Cascades.] Grizzlies once roamed the region’s rugged terrain but were decimated by hunting throughout the 20th century and none are known to be living there now. Plans to reintroduce the bears are not final. Public comment on the latest North Cascades grizzly bear plans is open until Nov. 13. Read more at myedmondsnews.com.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2020-2024 Revel motorhomes. The cables near the lithium batteries may contact the battery hold-down brackets, which can damage the cables and cause a short circuit. Learn more.

Ford’s Lightning sales have fallen from heaven. Sales of the electric-powered F-150s have dropped 46% in the 3rd quarter. Ford says it’s slowed down delivery of trucks for “quality checks.” Ford wouldn’t comment on just what the quality issues are, but it falls on the heels of Ford cutting Lightning prices by up to 17% to keep in competition with Tesla’s EVs.

A couple, as well as their dog, were killed by a grizzly bear Sept. 29, while on a hike in a remote part of Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. Dr. Doug Inglis and his partner, Jenny Gusse, both 62, were connected with the University of Lethbridge, and were described by some as the “Dynamic Duo.” Park officials say the bear was later located and destroyed. Read more at npr.org.

What do RV rental companies do with old rigs? Cruise America, the biggest rental firm, sells them. Now in an attempt to sweeten the deal for potential buyers, the big rental firm will throw in a year’s membership with Harvest Hosts. The new offer began on October 3.

Franchise ranking firm Franchise Times has declared KOA (Kampgrounds of America) in 125th place out of 400 for 2023. It’s the first time KOA has made it into the listings. Additionally, they received kudos for being the “top-ranked hospitality franchisor.” Coleman-Mach, an Airxcel brand, says it has produced its 9 millionth air conditioner. The A/C unit that made the milestone was a Mach 15 model.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

First they stole the pickup, then they used it to steal the travel trailer. Police in Maine say three guys are busy—and bold. They stole a pickup truck in Hermon, Maine, then in the wee hours of October 3 used it to highjack a Coachmen Catalina SBX from a trucking company in Medway, Maine. Oddly, both the truck and the trailer have been recovered, but police need help with the crooks. Recognize anybody? Call East Millinocket Police Department at 207-746-3555. Cold case? Stolen September 14 from Fort Pierce, Florida, this 35′ 2020 Forest River XLR travel trailer was ripped off from Fortress RV and Boat Storage. Perhaps the owner didn’t notice it gone until this month, but the security footage tells the tale. Two guys with a late model, black, decidedly overloaded, Ford Expedition rolled away with the rig. Contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6878 (office), 772-302-4796 (cell) or esaintilien@fppd.org. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of October 2, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.80

Change from week before: Down 4 cents; Change from year before: Up 2 cents.

Diesel: $4.59

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Down 24 cents.

For fuel prices for specific regions, states, and cities, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Upcoming RV shows

Recipe of the Day

Cran-Apple BBQ Pulled Turkey Sandwich

by Lisa G. Sweet Pantry Gal from Buffalo, NY

The shredded turkey absorbs the smoky and sweet sauce. You will love this so much, you’ll make it year-round. We can’t wait to make these easy sandwiches again.

Get your Thanksgiving taste buds ready. We want this now!

Trivia

While it’s not a required rule, almost all pilots and co-pilots eat different meals during flight. That’s so, just in case one gets food poisoning, the other one won’t, too!

Laugh of the Week

We think these people might be staying inside for a while after this… Enjoy this compilation from America’s Home Videos. They’re hilarious! (Laughed so hard we needed Kleenex. Just sayin’.)

Today in History

