RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 27, 2023

“What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” ―Jane Goodall

On this day in history: 1898 – The first solo circumnavigation of the globe is completed by Joshua Slocum from Briar Island, Nova Scotia.

Have a loose screw? Here’s how to fix it

By Dave Helgeson

I suspect most RVers have a screw loose, and I am not just referring to our questionable mental state of white line fever traveling the country in a house on wheels. The interiors of most RVs are constructed of wood. Wood cabinets, vinyl-covered wood paneling, etc. Most also contain cabinet framing with photo-wrapped wood. Basically, it is a picture of nice-looking uniform wood grain wrapped around what is often a piece of soft, inexpensive pine.

If you have a loose screw on a cabinet hinge, the odds are it is the side of the hinge screwed into the cabinet framing. The soft grain of the pine doesn’t hold the screw as well as the hardwood the cabinet door is made from. If you have a cabinet screw loose, it typically won’t do any good to tighten it as there is no longer any solid wood under the photo wrapping for it to bite into.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Should I use EternaBond on my RV’s roof vents, A/C units and along seam edges?

Dear Dave,

I’ve been watching a few videos about EternaBond tape and most use it on older RVs. Some have mentioned using it on a new RV around all roof vents, A/C units and along the edges. Is this something that you would recommend? —Bob, 2022 Sportsmen 332BH

Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS, a Class A motorhome without slide outs!

By Cheri Sicard

Josh the RV Nerd says he hasn’t seen a motorhome like this in years. I agree. It resembles many of the Class A’s of my youth. Those were classics for a reason. They work! I still do not want slide outs in my RV. It’s just more to break and more to repair! If you feel the same way, the Coachmen Pursuit 27XPS might just be the motorhome for you.

The top 5 cheap places for RV travel in 2023

By Cheri Sicard

Between rising food and fuel prices, not to mention attraction tickets and fees, nearly everyone is feeling a financial crunch to one degree or another. In the video below, Charity, aka the Grateful Glamper, shows her best picks and tips for cheap places for RV travel in 2023.

Around the Campfire: RVers discuss downsides to workamping

By Gail Marsh

Like many RVers, my husband and I frequently talk about workamping. It seems like a great “fit” for us. We both enjoy helping others. We share a strong work ethic. Having RVed for several years, we know our way around a campground, and we’re outgoing and friendly. Staying in one RV spot with free or reduced site fees sounds inviting, too. Well, it did. Until a recent campfire discussion. That’s where we learned about some downsides to workamping. Continue reading.

Were you raised in a military family?

Slideout tip

“Inspect slideout hydraulic systems occasionally for any sign of hydraulic fluid. There should never be any oily spots below the mechanism. Repairs should be made at the first sign of a leak.” —From Motorhomes Made Easy

23 of the Most Beautiful Gardens in America

These gardens really are stunning! ‘Tis the season to be outside and admire Mother Nature, so get out to some of these gardens and be prepared to be amazed.

Zucchini and Quinoa Medley

by Shelly Woods from Lake Charles, LA

Wondering what to do with extra zucchini? This zucchini and quinoa medley is a wonderful summertime side dish and a different way to use zucchini. Seasoned perfectly, caramelized onions and mushrooms are mixed in. Zucchini is rich in vitamins, and quinoa is full of protein. Full of flavor, no one will guess this side dish is healthy. Leftovers will make a delicious light lunch.

British Columbia’s provincial parks receive more than 23 million visits each year.

One of the largest park systems in North America, B.C. has more than 1,000 provincial parks, recreation areas, conservancies, ecological reserves and protected areas covering approximately 14.4% of the provincial land base. Since 2017, more than 1,700 campsites have been added to BC Parks and recreation sites.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“David is a rescue cat. To adopt him we had to fill out adoption papers with three references & a vet reference. He is such a sweet cat & travels well in our RV.” —Debbie Ramsay

