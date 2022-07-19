Ask Dave: Should we be concerned about full-body RV slides with appliances?

Dear Dave,

Just looking over some of Tony’s RV reviews, it looks like a lot of the travel trailers he looks at have full-body RV slides of mechanicals in them such as refrigerator, sink, oven/stove, etc. How does this affect the slides and mechanical systems? Looking at a review with suspension issues and slides above them, I would think that full slides with mechanicals in them could be a major issue. I’m not looking at these, but what are some of the points to look at before purchase? —Jeffrey, 2016 Gulf Stream 30 ft.

Dear Jeffrey,

Thanks for the excellent question and the opportunity to open up a discussion on slide rooms, mechanisms, and what to look for in not only full slide rooms but smaller ones as well.

Much research into slide room mechanisms

When I was at Winnebago, designers and engineers spent more than five years researching and testing different slide room mechanisms as well as the structural integrity of the sidewall with what was going to be a big hole in it. We chose to use the HWH hydraulic slide mechanism and rams as it seemed to transfer the weight to the outriggers and ultimately the chassis. This put very little stress on the sidewall so we had no issues with bowing and sealing. The mechanism was extended and retracted 14,000 times over the course of testing and taken out on the test track over sine waves and cobblestone testing. I still think it’s one of the best mechanisms in the industry today.

The industry took a dive in 2008 for a few years. HWH was dropped due to concerns about making it through the tough times and costs. At the same time, Power Gear was used by Fleetwood and others. It went through several changes over the years, starting with the bridge-like supporting arms and moving to a rack and pinion style, which is now owned by Lippert. I would say the new generation is holding up very well. Other manufacturers like Newmar developed their own mechanism, which had gears and rails similar to rack and pinion. This was all back when slide rooms were just a couch and dinette or bed, not full-body slides.

Full-body RV slides: Who did it first?

For years, Newmar was the only RV manufacturer that offered the kitchen slide room until others could engineer the LP, water, and electrical requirements to move in and out without issue. Some used an accordion-type wire or line while others hung the electrical underneath and supported it with a series of springs. In my opinion, the best method of design is to have the lines cradled in a protective loop that moves or rotates as the room goes in and out. It’s very similar to the design of an elevator as the electrical cords underneath just rotate, nothing gets pulled.

Don’t push the weight

In the past 20+ years, I have spent a great deal of time researching slide rooms and mechanisms, especially the ones that have had issues such as Schwintek. Winnebago used Schwintek for quite some time and did have some issues with it. I talked with both Winnebago engineers and Schwintek technicians. It seems there was really nothing wrong with the Schwintek design, just in the application.

It is only designed for a certain amount of weight. What I find typical with RV manufacturers is that they push most components to the limits due to cost. I have not seen a lot of this mechanism used on full-body slides and would probably stay away from one that does.

Plus, owners do not know how to operate the system. The jacks need to be extended and the unit level and secure before extending and retracting. Otherwise, the chassis and sidewall can twist. That creates resistance on the room and sidewall and the motors have to work harder. Plus, one side of the room might weigh more than the other due to appliances and such, so the motors do not work the same. They must be synchronized by leaving the switch depressed until the motor stops, which could be a few seconds after the room stops.

According to the Schwintek technician and several RV engineers and service technicians, they would rather not be recognized—the rooms were just too large and heavy! Then you can add to that, that the RV manufacturers fabricate other components that also are not capable of handling weight and resistance such as underneath roller mechanisms, side trim pieces, and moldings.

What do we look for in a full-body RV slide room and mechanism?

Lippert now owns the majority of the slide mechanisms used in the industry. They are working closely with the RV manufacturers to match the correct mechanism with the slide application to try and reduce the number of failures.

First I look to see how the weight of the room is transferred or supported by the underneath brackets, rams, and/or rack and pinion. I see several full-body slides that come out and rest against the sidewall. You can actually see the perimeter flex or bow as the weight rests heavily against it. Personally, I’m not a fan of the full-body slide. I think it just offers more issues than it provides for in the space. However, I don’t spend a huge amount of time in an RV. So, to me it’s a waste of money and more of the “wow” factor I’ve talked about before.

Couch and dinette slide allows for residential-type furniture

I like a couch and dinette slide as it provides a little more room in the living room and kitchen. That way designers can use more residential furniture rather than those skinny old couches and dinettes. I like a bed slide, as it provides room to walk around and to change clothes. Plus, by putting the 60″x80” bed sideways, we get an additional 20” of living space in the same length coach.

I also look at how the room is built and the sealants or gaskets, as well as how the room slides over the interior flooring. Tony Barthel and I have had this discussion about not being able to find out about the construction, as most manufacturers don’t really want you to know. That’s another tell-tale sign, in my opinion. The ones that have exploded views and cut-away information are proud of their construction. What are the others hiding?

What do you think about full-body RV slides?

Now, I will open it up for discussion. I can tell you from my research that you will find good comments and bad comments about almost every manufacturer and mechanism out there. It all depends on how well an issue was addressed at the time. Let’s hear from our readers in the comments. Readers?

