Ask Dave: What’s the deal with tire pressure monitor’s radio frequencies?

Dear Dave,

I have been using a TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system) that operates on a frequency of 434.1 MHz FM, with tire sensors that screw on to the valve stems of the tires. Now I have a new truck that has a built-in TPMS that operates on a frequency of 433 MHz. Is there a company that sells TPMS sensors that screw on to the valve stems of the tires that operate on 433 MHz? Thanks in advance for your reply. —Wally

Dear Wally,

RV aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) such as TST Technologies operate at 433.92 MHz typically. The automobile industry has adapted the 433 MHz band and typically only have in-valve monitors that will detect the four wheels (or six with duals) and a spare tire. You can purchase replacement in-valve monitors in the 433 MHz range from a dealer or aftermarket and install them on your trailer rims. However, the LED in the truck will generally only read the 4/6 tires and the spare and does not have the ability to add more. My source at TST Technologies did say that one of the truck manufacturers was looking into adding more. However, it has not been introduced and would be very expensive versus purchasing a system like TST Technologies.

In my opinion it’s cheaper and easier to install a TST Technologies system which can be purchased for under $350 and displays not only the tire pressure, but temperature as well. They are easy to install with the sensor screwing onto the valve stem and an Allen screw can be tightened to deter theft. It also comes with a repeater that will boost the signal if your trailer is longer. The temperature indicator is important not only for low tire pressure, but also issues with bearings, brakes, or other axle components which would not be indicated by automotive TPMS.

It’s inexpensive to add additional sensors, so many RVers buy 4 more and use them on the tow vehicle so all tires can be monitored from one LED location which has PSI and temperature.

