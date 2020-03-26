At last! A toy-hauler with a “hidden garage” – with hidden problems

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Heartland RV is offering a new concept in toy haulers – and for some of us out here in RVer land, it’s a bit of a head-scratcher. With much fanfare, the Thor Industries stepchild company based in Elkhart, Indiana, is announcing its patent-pending Hidden Garage.

This all-new concept makes its debut in the 2020 Cyclone 4214 toy hauler. With 42 feet, you ought to be able to haul a lot of stuff, and just how they do it is where the hidden garage concept comes in. The Cyclone is a front living room fiver, leaving the rear-end available for the toy-hauling garage. “The unobstructed, 14-foot garage is unlike any other front living room toy hauler in the industry,” touts company spokesman Dustin Swindeman in a press release.

How do you stuff 14’ of “unobstructed” garage into a 42’ unit, that already puts a pretty large theater-seating style living room up front? By sticking the bedroom (with its king-size bed) in the rear. Wait a minute, we said that’s where that 14’ of unobstructed garage lives. Yep, it’s a garage; it’s a bedroom. It’s neither fish nor fowl, because when it’s time to roll your side-by-side (or even a small car) into the garage, you simply push a button and roll the bedroom – floor and all – up into the ceiling. Voila! Your hidden garage stands ready to receive!

We took the virtual tour of the Cyclone 4214 on the company website, trying to imagine how both garage and bedroom might be usable at the same time. In the “tour” we virtually walked down the steps into the garage. The bedroom floor, at that point, was about eye-level. That didn’t answer the question, so we looked around on YouTube and found a video tour of the Cyclone at an RV show. The properly attired hostess was apparently speechless, but in a style reminiscent of an overstuffed blue-jeans-clad Vanna White, smiled constantly and pointed to various features to jazzy music accompaniment. Vanna showed us the bedroom, but this time we walked up steps to look around the rather Spartan boudoir.

Still no answer, so we called the heartland of Heartland, right back to Indiana, and punched in the number for sales. Maybe it’s that dratted COVID-19, but nobody but the computer responded to our call. It wasn’t able to answer the question. Since the company website couldn’t provide us with a location for a dealer in Arizona, we finally broke down and Googled, getting the number for a Heartland dealer in Phoenix. The salesman at La Mesa RV told me they don’t have any of the units on their lot, and didn’t know when they’ll come in. But on looking through his information, his answer to our question was this: “When you want to use the bedroom, it looks like you’ll have to park your toys outside.”

If that’s true, all we can say is, “Great concept guys!” Choose between putting yourself in bed, or putting your junk in the garage.