We tested tons of black tank treatments – this is the only one that worked

By Kate Doherty

Recently I was privileged to meet Doctor Poop! This entrepreneurial inventor, Don Zimmerman, has a passion for all things poop! For the past 20+ years, he has traveled the globe analyzing bacteria. You know, the nasty stuff that creates sludge, clogs black tanks, stinks to high heaven, and makes dump day a poopy one!

By 2012 Don was working with biologists and microbiologists in trialing “hungry” probiotic bacteria eager to devour poop and kill its smell. He visited hog farms with biodigesters, animal corrals, and public baths, and tested thousands of poop-filled septic tanks.

As his research progressed, Don discovered that the Japanese were effectively moving da poop using a natural, toxin-free method. He began perfecting this methodology in a variety of circumstances. After thousands of successes, he began bottling his black magic concoction via word-of-mouth, an effective tool that started with the caveman.

Testing our own Pac-Man poop eaters

Well before we met Dr. Poop, we were dissatisfied with the variety of black tank products we’d been using. We trialed several. None de-stinkified our tank and the poop dump! For instance, the citrus-smelling liquid contains calcium nitrate, which i’s typically used in fertilizers. How does that dissolve poop and toilet paper? The orange packets smelled good on Monday but had failed big time by Sunday. During our end-of-week “dump” process, we visually took note of little rocky road break-down and continued clumping of toilet paper, even septic safe and special TP.

We kept trialing new treatments. Each week my spouse looked around after the dump to see if there was residue left in the tank. Each consecutive dump revealed a slimy mess. After viewing and smelling waste gas, he effectively rinsed the tank adding new product per the manufacturer’s label. The orange citrus smelled the best, but the liquid alternative and septic enzyme crystals just didn’t do the job. We were disappointed in each.

Voila! Finally an all-natural, non-chemical probiotic treatment

We were introduced to TankTechsRx by a work camper and bought a bottle online. After reading its history, we trialed it the same as all others. After our first dump, we were pleased to see a different result: a liquification of the poop and toilet paper, and there was zero waste gas odor. And it only got better with each successive dump.

TankTechsRx smells plant-like or agrarian. It works, and the claim of it being safe for the environment satisfied us 100 percent after rereading Dr. Poop’s black magic cocktail has been used in the testing of 10,000 sights with fiber optic camera, further confirmed by the US EPA as to the outcome.

We ended the poopy smell with this black tank treatment

What was the personal outcome for us? As full-timers, two things are paramount to us: more storage and no poopy smell. Read the labels and you’ll see that most tank treatments add fragrances and chemicals to mask the smell, doing little to break down the odor. Some helped to reduce solids, but we had to use special toilet paper – which was hard to find between March and June 2020. In our experience, every time one of us flushed, the fragrant chemicals were diluted, becoming less effective with each flush. Lastly, all the treatments we had tested left sludge in the tank. That wasn’t cool!

Fix Fido’s poopy smell

The work camper who introduced us to this product regularly sprays his pet pen area, especially when one or both of his Cocker Spaniels pooped, before disposing of it. He can sit outside without turning up his nose.

TankTechsRx ended our black water smell and no off-gassing. Everything dissolved and we did not need to use special dissolving TP. We do, however, use septic-safe TP. For the past 10 months, we’ve had no sludge or solid buildup. Best “crap” we have used. Try it and hopefully you will have the same outcome!

You can find TankTechsRx on Amazon here.

Related:

Avoid black tank “pyramid” problems

##RVT998