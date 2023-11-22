Here’s a blast from the present: Gulf Stream Coach Vintage Cruiser 17RWD

If you haven’t been following it, there is a tremendous community of people who love vintage trailers. There are magazines, Facebook Groups and many other digital resources that support these folks. There are also companies that specifically restore vintage trailers and people like Tim Heintz, who have become experts in the world of vintage trailers.

All of this to get to today’s RV review of the 2024 Gulf Stream Coach Vintage Cruiser 17RWD.

For a while, there was a bigger craze among RV manufacturers to create a vintage vibe in modern RVs. Unfortunately, there were only a few of these that I thought were well done. Most were just an adaptation of the birch style of walls that had been a staple of vintage RVs. As fewer and fewer new RVs looked like their predecessors, it was clear that the trend had passed.

But there is a lot to be said for the Vintage Cruisers from Gulf Stream Coach. While, yes, these are a nod to the style of trailers of the 1960s in many ways, they’re also thoroughly modern and well-conceived trailers for today.

Gulf Stream Coach’s Vintage Cruiser line is a series of lightweight aluminum-framed, vacuum-laminated trailers that might appeal to those who like a more traditional style. It’s an interesting dichotomy because traditional trailers are generally wood framed with an aluminum skin, but Gulf Stream has taken a different tack.

One of the things that sets the Vintage Cruiser line apart from some other brands is that the interior reminds me more of an old-fashioned diner than any modern trailer. The upholstery is two-tone on the dinette with a choice of either cream-and-turquoise or cream-and-crimson.

Whichever of the two you choose, there are matching accents and the door of the refrigerator, which has been upgraded to a 12-volt DC model for 2024, has a matching insert, as well. Lastly, the countertop is finished with a color-coordinated strip along the edge to complete the look.

I showed this to a few people and the polarized mix of responses was surprising. People either gushed over the look or absolutely disliked it. I guess it’s good to stand out in the field. There are so many RVs out there that if you had one of these, you could easily point it out to someone who wasn’t an RV enthusiast and they’d recognize it right away.

Outside, the retro colors continue with all trailers being white as the base, but then a turquoise or crimson accent color to match the interior sets that off. Additionally, the chassis is painted to match, as are the steel wheels. Baby moon hubcaps accentuate those, along with whitewall tires. Again, it stands out from the crowd.

Third exterior option in the Gulf Stream Coach Vintage Cruiser 17RWD

If that’s not enough “stand out” for you, there is a third exterior option in simulated woodgrain stickers much like the simulated woodgrain on all those station wagons of the 1960s and ‘70s. As much as I’ve griped about stickers as a decorative item in RVs, I had actually considered buying some of this wood grain material and using it on my own travel trailer a few years ago, as we go to vintage car shows.

For those who choose the woodgrain exterior decor, that comes with a knotty pine interior decor that I was quite enamored with. I think the company’s standard interior is already nifty with the traditional birch appearance, but the knotty pine is really attractive to me.

Retro theming aside, there are a lot of actual logical reasons to look at this design. Gulf Stream vacuum laminates their walls with an Azdel substrate. The exterior baggage compartments all feature slam latches and magnetic catches. But the best thing, for some, might be that the interior ceiling height is 6’11” at the peak.

As part of the company’s quality control, each trailer is subjected to a leak test before leaving the plant, where the trailer is sprayed with a soapy liquid and then pressurized. If there were to be a leak, it would show up as bubbles under inspection.

More for 2024

While their website still talks about the 2023 product, the video I shared from Open House shows some nice upgrades to this trailer. I had mentioned that the fridge is a 12-volt model, but it’s also significantly larger than in previous years.

They’ve also upgraded to a tankless water heater instead of the traditional six-gallon model.

It also appears that the wheel openings on the “woody” model have a wooden appearance. I like this but, of course, that’s a matter of one’s personal style preference.

Gulf Stream Coach

Interestingly, Gulf Stream is a privately held company. Whether this has any value to you is your own decision, of course. But for those to whom that this matters, there you go. The family has built a golf course, clubhouse and recreation area behind the factory for visitors and team members to enjoy.

If the retro look is not to your taste, Gulf Stream Coach also makes the Vista Cruiser line. It is identical in every way but is more what you’d expect in the style and decor of a modern travel trailer.

As someone who has had a lot of vintage cars, I appreciate the vintage style, even though these are really modern trailers in their build methodology. They definitely stand out in style. I prefer the knotty pine interior, which you can get even if you don’t choose the woody exterior style.

What you won’t like

I know that there are going to be people who share how tall they are who won’t like the corner bed, which measures 54” X 74”. I don’t know if I would want to camp as a couple with a pocket bed like this, but I see this trailer really appealing to solo travelers. Gulf Stream does make larger variants of this design with proper beds if you’re camping with others.

Also, of course, you know I’m not going to let that 17” oven go. From the company’s website, it appears that this is an option. Having a newer convection microwave and no propane oven would be my choice. But you do you.

What is the appeal of vintage RVs?

I mentioned that there are a lot of people who really love vintage RVs. I count myself as one of those and, until last year, I was working on restoring a 1970 Aristocrat Land Liner. The unique style and really effective use of no-slide floor plans are part of the appeal of these trailers.

One of the resources I was using for parts and tips is a Facebook Group specifically for vintage Aristocrat trailers that has close to 6,000 members.

Perhaps the big daddy rabbit of vintage towables are the Spartan trailers that came out of the Spartan Aircraft Company following the Second World War. Yeah, that company headed up by J. Paul Getty. Even today, some 70 years later, those things still command quite a pretty penny.

Of course, there’s no discussion of vintage trailers without a tip of the hat to vintage Airstream trailers, which are also immensely collectible.

I like the Vintage Cruisers as a trailer for those who have an eye for the vintage style of these things but who don’t have the skills, time, talent or patience to find and fix something from the olden days. Or who just like this style.

