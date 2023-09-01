Tour a beautifully restored 1948 Spartan Manor trailer—It’s a showstopper!

They don’t make ‘em like this anymore! (But boy, I wish they did.) The team from BossaNova Life is taking us on a walk-through of this classic vintage Spartan trailer in the video below.

The trailer is only 25 feet in length, but it sure appears larger. The owners, Booger and Sugar (you can’t make that up), polished the outside, but the interior is close to its original condition. Even the windows are original, as evidenced by the crazing that covers the glass.

They even found a 1948 license plate (in Washington state you are allowed to use these on vintage vehicles if it matches the year of the vehicle).

True Spartan enthusiasts, Booger and Sugar, who admittedly suffer from “aluminitis,” own a number of different models. In fact, they built a 1956 Spartan Royal Mansion into the sticks-and-bricks house! (Pictures included in the video.)

After naming her “Mona Manor,” the couple repaired a few things, including the floor, and put on a new axle. Booger estimates the trailer weighs about 3,800 pounds dry.

They then traveled with this beauty for more than 13,000 miles, including a tour of Route 66 and stops at numerous vintage trailer rallies.

Interesting that the Spartan Manor has two doors on opposite sides of the coach. The door on the backside of the trailer is known as a “boyfriend door.” I guess this is because a boyfriend could be sneaking out the back while the husband is coming in the front door? Whatever the reason, scandalous or otherwise, I love the cute little striped awning above the door. And having entrances on opposite sides of the trailer could be handy. I am surprised we no longer ever see this.

The all-original interior of this Spartan Manor is simply stunning. These were extremely well-built and stylish trailers, and this one shows how that quality can really stand the test of time. Even the original light fixtures still work. The original fire extinguisher remains mounted to the wall, although I would not want to count on that working after all these decades.

As I said in the beginning, they certainly don’t make them like this anymore.

The kitchen features its original Formica tabletop. Exquisite woodwork gives the interior a warm feeling, while practical built-ins, like the bedroom vanity table, give it a stylish vintage flair.

The big downside is the surprising lack of a bathroom. I guess you had to get into the larger Spartans for that. But otherwise, this restored 1948 Spartan Manor is a showstopper!

