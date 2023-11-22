RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Issue 2258

Today’s thought

“I feel a very unusual sensation—if it is not indigestion, I think it must be gratitude.” —Benjamin Disraeli

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cranberry Relish Day.

On this day in history: 1963 – President John F. Kennedy, just past his first thousand days in office, was assassinated as his motorcade wound though Dallas, Texas.

Tip of the Day

How well do you know your putty tape?

By Roger Danforth

If you do much RV maintenance or repair, chances are good you’ve encountered “putty tape.” This sticky material is a regular performer between windows and walls, roof vents and roofs, and a host of other places where a gasket-like substance is needed to help seal out moisture. Any time you install trim metal, a new roof access ladder, or practically anywhere else you penetrate the outside surface of your rig, you’ll need this gunk-on-a-roll.

For our purposes, there are two types of “putty tape” in play…

Continue reading

Funny Thanksgiving phrases you’ll be gobbling up

By Gail Marsh

It’s a tradition. Our niece graciously hosts our large, raucous family each year for Thanksgiving. Everyone brings a dish to share, but she definitely does the most work! For starters, she sends out invitations with the welcome caveat: Feel free to wear your “stretchy pants.” I tell you this to demonstrate how well she knows her relatives! The “stretchy pants” phrase got me to thinking about all of the other silly Thanksgiving phrases and sayings our family shares throughout Thanksgiving Day. Here are just a few.

Ask Dave

Some RVs only have a CCC of 600 lbs., including passengers. What?!

Dear Dave,

How about a simple discussion on how to determine actual load capacity? We turned down a beautiful Class C because of its small load capacity. It was very difficult to find a correct answer. —Thomas, 2012 Phoenix Cruiser 2552

Read Dave's answer

RV Reviews

A blast from the present: Gulf Stream Coach Vintage Cruiser 17RWD

By Tony Barthel

… There is a lot to be said for the Vintage Cruisers from Gulf Stream Coach. While, yes, these are a nod to the style of trailers of the 1960s in many ways, they’re also thoroughly modern and well-conceived trailers for today.

Click here to read

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Holding tank sensor maintenance

By Dustin Simpson

I’m sure at some point you’ve emptied your RV’s tanks only to find that the sensors are reading full. RVs require maintenance, and this includes the holding tanks, too! Over time, holding tank sensor probes build up with sludge/scum, and this is what causes incorrect readings.

I want to introduce you to Thetford’s Level Gauge Cleaner.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Common RVing fears and how to overcome them

By Cheri Sicard

Experiencing RV fears is common among new RVers and even many experienced RVers. After all, there are a lot of moving parts and a lot that can go wrong when RVing. Sadly, these fears stop a lot of would-be RVers before they even begin. (It’s always good to keep in mind there is also a whole lot that can go right.)

In the video below, Frank and Tori talk about the RV fears that plagued them when they first started RVing and how they overcame those fears and are now enjoying a happy life of RVing fun.

Click here to watch

The cutest ornament we’ve ever seen…

How to waterproof fabric: Turn old sheets into waterproof tarps

Tarps and especially waterproof tarps are common multi-tasking items to have among your camping and RV supplies. But did you know you can make waterproof tarps easily by recycling old sheets? The video below shows how to waterproof fabric. Most any kind of fabric.

Reader poll

Pick your two favorite Thanksgiving dishes

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Icky-sticky bugs and tar

Tired of thick accumulations of road tar by wheel wells, and stuck-on bugs which seem to favor cab-overs and front running surfaces? Apply commercial bug and tar fluid, allow it to soak in and then wash off. Another alternative is applying “waterless hand cleaner,” letting it sit for a few minutes and wiping off with a soft cloth. You’ll save money, and to save time we’ve seen RVers working over their rigs while waiting in lines.

Recipes of the Day

For the Thanksgiving Table…

Trivia

Last Thanksgiving, roughly 305 million pounds of food went to waste. On average, 172 million pounds of turkey, 40 million pounds of mashed potatoes, 38 million pounds of stuffing, 29 million pounds of veggie sides, and 14 million dinner rolls were thrown away. Eat those leftovers!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Barney is 16 years old. He is my retirement dog. We adopted him when he was 6 years old and he has been my constant companion for the last 10 years. We’ve hiked hundreds of miles together in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Barney has traveled to many states with us and has camped with us for years, first in a pop-up camper and now in our 20-foot travel trailer. He is an old man now and he has lost most of his hearing and his eyes are cloudy. He is still overjoyed when I get out his leash, but our hikes have become slow moseys around the neighborhood. He kept me active and got me outside in the woods after I retired and now I’m keeping him comfortable as he lives out the rest of his life being a much-loved member of our family.” —Jamie Sharp

Leave here with a laugh

