Thursday, November 23, 2023

Daily Tips Newsletter

RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 22, 2023

20

Issue 2258
Welcome to RV Travel's Daily Tips Newsletter, where you'll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more.

Today's thought

“I feel a very unusual sensation—if it is not indigestion, I think it must be gratitude.” —Benjamin Disraeli

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cranberry Relish Day.

On this day in history: 1963 – President John F. Kennedy, just past his first thousand days in office, was assassinated as his motorcade wound though Dallas, Texas.

Tip of the Day

How well do you know your putty tape?

By Roger Danforth
If you do much RV maintenance or repair, chances are good you’ve encountered “putty tape.” This sticky material is a regular performer between windows and walls, roof vents and roofs, and a host of other places where a gasket-like substance is needed to help seal out moisture. Any time you install trim metal, a new roof access ladder, or practically anywhere else you penetrate the outside surface of your rig, you’ll need this gunk-on-a-roll.

For our purposes, there are two types of “putty tape” in play…

Funny Thanksgiving phrases you’ll be gobbling up

By Gail Marsh
It’s a tradition. Our niece graciously hosts our large, raucous family each year for Thanksgiving. Everyone brings a dish to share, but she definitely does the most work! For starters, she sends out invitations with the welcome caveat: Feel free to wear your “stretchy pants.” I tell you this to demonstrate how well she knows her relatives! The “stretchy pants” phrase got me to thinking about all of the other silly Thanksgiving phrases and sayings our family shares throughout Thanksgiving Day. Here are just a few.

Ask Dave

Some RVs only have a CCC of 600 lbs., including passengers. What?!

Dear Dave, 
How about a simple discussion on how to determine actual load capacity? We turned down a beautiful Class C because of its small load capacity. It was very difficult to find a correct answer. —Thomas, 2012 Phoenix Cruiser 2552

RV Reviews

Color choices really pop in the Gulf Stream Coach Vintage Cruiser 17RWD

A blast from the present: Gulf Stream Coach Vintage Cruiser 17RWD

By Tony Barthel
… There is a lot to be said for the Vintage Cruisers from Gulf Stream Coach. While, yes, these are a nod to the style of trailers of the 1960s in many ways, they’re also thoroughly modern and well-conceived trailers for today.

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Holding tank sensor maintenance

By Dustin Simpson
I’m sure at some point you’ve emptied your RV’s tanks only to find that the sensors are reading full. RVs require maintenance, and this includes the holding tanks, too! Over time, holding tank sensor probes build up with sludge/scum, and this is what causes incorrect readings.

I want to introduce you to Thetford’s Level Gauge Cleaner.

Video of the day

Common RVing fears and how to overcome them

By Cheri Sicard
Experiencing RV fears is common among new RVers and even many experienced RVers. After all, there are a lot of moving parts and a lot that can go wrong when RVing. Sadly, these fears stop a lot of would-be RVers before they even begin. (It’s always good to keep in mind there is also a whole lot that can go right.)

In the video below, Frank and Tori talk about the RV fears that plagued them when they first started RVing and how they overcame those fears and are now enjoying a happy life of RVing fun.

NO NEWSLETTER TOMORROW! Instead… Have a very Happy Thanksgiving!

The cutest ornament we've ever seen…
This adorable little camp stove is the perfect addition to your, or a family member’s or friend’s, Christmas tree this year. Makes the perfect gift for an RVer, camper, hiker, fisher… well, anyone! Learn more or order here (and see some other equally cute RV-related ornaments here).

How to waterproof fabric: Turn old sheets into waterproof tarps

Tarps and especially waterproof tarps are common multi-tasking items to have among your camping and RV supplies. But did you know you can make waterproof tarps easily by recycling old sheets? The video below shows how to waterproof fabric. Most any kind of fabric. Click here to watch.

Reader poll

Pick your two favorite Thanksgiving dishes

Helpful resources

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here's more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

This might be one of the sweetest things we’ve ever seen for RVers! If you have someone close to you that’s far away, you’re going to want this.

Quick Tip

Icky-sticky bugs and tar

Tired of thick accumulations of road tar by wheel wells, and stuck-on bugs which seem to favor cab-overs and front running surfaces? Apply commercial bug and tar fluid, allow it to soak in and then wash off. Another alternative is applying “waterless hand cleaner,” letting it sit for a few minutes and wiping off with a soft cloth. You’ll save money, and to save time we’ve seen RVers working over their rigs while waiting in lines.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The 50 Best Thanksgiving Movies the Whole Family Will Love
It’s a week to spend with family, to eat, and, of course, to relax! Sit down to watch one of these festive Thanksgiving movies and your stomach will soon start to growl. (If you haven’t watched “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” in a while, watch it!)

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipes of the Day

For the Thanksgiving Table…

Trivia

Last Thanksgiving, roughly 305 million pounds of food went to waste. On average, 172 million pounds of turkey, 40 million pounds of mashed potatoes, 38 million pounds of stuffing, 29 million pounds of veggie sides, and 14 million dinner rolls were thrown away. Eat those leftovers!

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Barney is 16 years old. He is my retirement dog. We adopted him when he was 6 years old and he has been my constant companion for the last 10 years. We’ve hiked hundreds of miles together in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Barney has traveled to many states with us and has camped with us for years, first in a pop-up camper and now in our 20-foot travel trailer. He is an old man now and he has lost most of his hearing and his eyes are cloudy. He is still overjoyed when I get out his leash, but our hikes have become slow moseys around the neighborhood. He kept me active and got me outside in the woods after I retired and now I’m keeping him comfortable as he lives out the rest of his life being a much-loved member of our family.” —Jamie Sharp

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter.

RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Leave here with a laugh

Editor: Emily Woodbury

KellyR (@guest_262373)
10 hours ago
Just one more “have a Great Thanks Giving” – a pretty great holiday.

Brian “Doc”/Burry (@guest_262349)
14 hours ago
Barney is so precious, and beautiful and what a wonderful story of love, between dog and owners and all the wonderful walks together!!! God certainly blessed us with our beautiful pets🙏🏻 Thank you for sharing him and his story with us.

Dave (@guest_262331)
16 hours ago
Thank you Jamie for sharing your love for Barney. You’ve expressed your thoughts & experiences with a well deserving loyal friend! Also brought a warm & tingling joy to my heart!
Thank you
Snoopy

Bill B (@guest_262328)
17 hours ago
Joining everyone wishing you all a happy and peaceful Thanksgiving. I am thankful for this fantastic newsletter every morning with Coffee. Barney looks so good, happy, wise, and loved.

Admin
Diane McGovern
14 hours ago
Thank you, Bill. We wish you and yours, and everyone else, a very Happy and Peaceful Thanksgiving, as well. (Oh, how we wish…) 🤗 –Diane at RVtravel.com

Bill Byerly (@guest_262326)
17 hours ago
To all at RV Travel, have a wonderful Thanksgiving Day!! Enjoy the day off, it is well deserved!!

Admin
Diane McGovern
14 hours ago
Thank you, Bill. All of us wish you and yours, and all of our wonderful readers, a very Happy Thanksgiving. We are soooo thankful for all of you. 🤗 –Diane

Stitz (@guest_262321)
17 hours ago
A very Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from PA

Robert Jobson (@guest_262316)
18 hours ago
Happy Thanksgiving to all at RVtravel. Love Barney you are good people

Admin
Diane McGovern
14 hours ago
Thank you, Robert. We wish you and yours a very Happy Thanksgiving, as well.🤗 –Diane at RVtravel.com

Linda (@guest_262305)
19 hours ago
Happy Thanksgiving and many blessings to the RV Travel staff and contributors. Y’all are doing a fantastic job every day!

Admin
Diane McGovern
14 hours ago
Thank you very much, Linda. We wish you and yours a very Happy Thanksgiving, as well. We sure do appreciate and are so thankful for all of our wonderful readers.🤗 –Diane at RVtravel.com

Carlene Mayhugh (@guest_262303)
19 hours ago
Happy Thanksgiving my RV Travel team. I so look forward everyday to your informative articles. I hope all of you have a blessed and filling Thanksgiving. Thank you for starting my day with fun, and enjoying articles

Admin
Diane McGovern
14 hours ago
Thank you so much, Carlene.😊 Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours, as well. We appreciate your kind words, and we appreciate YOU! Take care.🤗 –Diane at RVtravel.com

Sandi Pearson (@guest_262287)
20 hours ago
Thankful for the RV Travel Team who enlighten us on all things RV! Enjoy your Thanksgiving!

Admin
Diane McGovern
14 hours ago
Thank you, Sandi. We’re thankful for you and all of our other wonderful readers, too! Have a terrific Thanksgiving!🤗 –Diane at RVtravel.com

Fox (@guest_262272)
21 hours ago
I am on my second “retirement” dog. The last one lived to sixteen! Hope the current one does as well.

Don (@guest_262263)
22 hours ago
You and your family, including Barney, are so blessed to have this much time together. What a loyal friend! Happy Thanksgiving Barney….don

Tom (@guest_262262)
23 hours ago
Hurray for Barney, one lucky dog. Helps keep you up and at them.

Jesse Crouse (@guest_262265)
22 hours ago
Looking for someone who will give me a “Barney” home. Wife refuses. Says I still have to drive the MH and clean up after the dogs and whatever she is doing.

