Brilliant budget DIY RV exterior paint project

By Cheri Sicard

Is your RV starting to look a little worn or shabby on the outside? Have you even considered RV exterior paint as a possible alternative to a dirty RV exterior marked by age and cracking or peeling decals? If so, this video may help.

In it, Summer and Ryan from All Signs Point West did a low-cost DIY RV exterior paint job on their fiberglass-walled Class C motorhome.

The end results looked good. My only question was, did it last? This video is two years old.

However, I did find a follow-up video 1-year after the couple finished their complete renovation of this motorhome. The exterior still looks darn good! The only issue they had were some minor chips near one of the hatch doors, caused by ice.

The couple only spent about $200 on this entire project, so this is a down-and-dirty DIY project. While they did not invest a lot of money, it did take time and elbow grease. Ryan estimates he spent about nine hours just on removing decals.

In the video, they take you through the whole process. Of course, this begins with removing the old decals from the RV. Ryan shares several options you can use to accomplish this task.

The job was easier than he anticipated using a heat gun and scraper tool. At least for MOST of the decals. However, the sun-cracked ones proved more challenging and time-consuming.

Once the decals had been removed, the entire RV exterior got a thorough cleaning with a pressure washer, in preparation for the paint.

After taping off and covering windows, vents, doors, etc., it was time for paint.

When it came to applying the paint, the couple had originally planned to use a sprayer. However, they live in Chicago, aka the “windy city,” and the weather was not cooperating. They opted to use rollers instead. And it did take a couple of coats.

After painting the main body, they taped it off in order to paint part of the RV in a contrasting color (as it had originally been).

They also upgraded the RV’s look by spray-painting the window frames black. It took several hours of taping off and prep work, but it made the RV look so much better and newer. They tied the whole look together with three thin black stripes going across the RV near the roof. That part presented challenges and added LOTS of time to the project. But they learned.

The end result of all this effort was an RV that looks fresher and newer than the way it did when they started. And all for about $200!

