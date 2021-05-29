Building an RV park: We are overwhelmed! And an invite for you…

By Machelle James

I am overwhelmed, but in a GLORIOUS way! We have a few big announcements to share about the progress at AJ’s Getaway RV Park.

We are going LIVE with our reservation system on Friday, May 28, at 8:00 a.m.! Our Grand Opening weekend will be June 25, and we could not be more excited! Having related that good news, we are also having a soft opening on June 18-19 for up to 43 RVs.

A free weekend for YOU

Now, this particular weekend would be free for YOU. It gives us a chance to thank you for your support, and also to practice having guests arrive and depart and figure out how much time it takes for each task.

We also will be cutting the last of the limbs, if need be, so guests can easily get in and out of their sites at our RV Park. There could be some last-minute work to be done that we might even need help with – if you are able and would like to help.

If you would like to partake in the free weekend, I need about 30 (RVs) of you, as I need room for family to stay and help out too. Please email me at Machelle@ajsgetawayrv.com to let me know you’d like to participate and a phone number so I can call you. To reserve other dates, please go to our website at Ajsgetawayrv.com and click on “book now”.

Septic system is complete!

During this time, we also have submitted letters for approval from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) as our septic system is complete! We did a test run and it runs SO good. We will be building a fence around the tank so no one can climb on top of the lids or mess with the electric panels.

The electric company installed a new power pole on our property, and WOW, was that so cool to see! They also approved our primary electric conduits, which is our high voltage lines. So all we need is a final inspection when the electric lines are completely pulled through the conduit and connected to each pedestal.

AJ’s Getaway RV Park souvenirs are on the way

I also ordered T-shirts and hats for you ladies and gents. They should arrive in about two weeks. We have our signage coming in next week, and we are building our sign monument ourselves. We should have that installed in a week or so and I’ll take photos for you to see!

On Tuesday, June 1st, we have A LOT going on at our park. We have my cousin coming up to start pulling the wires for electric. Our fence panels are being delivered. And our appraiser will be here to walk the property to submit a report to the bank. We need to be at a certain number to fund this project, so we will be anxiously awaiting his report.

AJ has finished all 43 numbered sign posts and they look amazing! We both are feeling elated, exhausted, stressed, excited and every emotion in between.

A moment of happiness

We had a friend stop by with their 5th wheel today and we walked the property of our RV Park with their kids. The kids were laughing, running, playing – and it truly just made my heart so happy. They were excited to be here, away from home and out of the heat. It reminded me of WHY we are doing this and it made me take a step back and not get so caught up in the process, but to enjoy this moment of happiness.

Thank you all for following our Campground Journey, and See You in the Trees!

And please leave a message!

AJ, Machelle and Jenna

