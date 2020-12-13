Did you love cowboy movies as a kid, maybe the Lone Ranger or Hopalong Cassidy? Or maybe you loved the series Annie Oakley starring Gail Davis? And, of course, hundreds of Hollywood Westerns have entertained us through the years — John Wayne was the star of many.

One thing is for sure – a lot of us grew up loving TV shows and movies about the frontier West. And many of us still do.

So we have some really good news.

You can now own a replica of an Old West town for a mere $1.6 million (or maybe make an offer and get a better deal). The town of Gabriella, New Mexico, sits on 58 acres near Datil. It has 18 buildings including a saloon, hotel, log cabin, billiard hall, old-time barber shop and a stage depot complete with stagecoach to get outta town if you so desire.

It’s even got its own gallows with a noose ready to hang any guests who get out of line.

The town has routinely been used for chuck wagon dinners, dances/classes, weddings, private parties, mounted shooting and gunfight reenactments. It’s currently being utilized for a Western movie set/film location (primary purpose), private parties and an 1800s gunslinger reenactment. It’s unique to other Western film locations in New Mexico because it offers more than just the appearance of an 1800s town. There’s an emphasis on the exterior framing and staging of old buildings. Additionally, interior authenticity throughout many of the buildings was done with great attention to detail.

If you’d like to buy it, call David Cordova at 505-988-2533.

