Cadillac goes bigger with industry’s most powerful SUV

Cadillac has introduced what it claims is the industry’s most powerful sport utility vehicle, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. It’s the latest of the jumbo-sized SUV series the manufacturer debuted in 2004.

The new offering, which has a towing capacity of 7,000 pounds, features a 6.2-liter V-8 with 682 horsepower and a 10-speed automatic transmission. It tops several top-end rivals, including the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid (671 horsepower) and the Lamborghini Urus (650 horsepower).

The Cadillac’s power is equaled by an impressive zero-to-60 miles-per-hour effort in 4.4 seconds. The Escalade-V has quad exhaust pipes, six-piston Brembo brakes and an adaptive air suspension.

Freshly designed front and rear fascias, 22-inch wheels and special badging designate the new massive model. It’s 21.2-feet long in standard form. An Escalade Stretch Vehicle (ESV) measures 22.7 feet.

The cabin is offered in platinum trim with Zebra Wood décor. All three rows are finished in leather and the massaging front seats are also heated and ventilated. A 36-speaker audio system and all the latest driver-assistance technology is featured

According to Cadillac, the new 2023 Escalade-V will go on sale late this summer and starts at $149,990.

“With a power-to-weight ratio among the top in its class and advanced driving technologies to put that power to the pavement, the Escalade-V offers an engaging and energetic driving experience like no other full-size luxury SUV,” said Jaclyn McQuaid, executive chief engineer of Full-Size Trucks at GM. “More importantly, it lives up to the vigorous requirements of the V-Series Mondrian insignia.”

