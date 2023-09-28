Thursday, September 28, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

California’s diesel engine testing rules roll out. Are you affected?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
diesel engine testing
thormotorcoach.com

Back in 2021 we wrote about mandatory diesel emissions testing that California was cooking up. Come October 1, this year, those new rules are more than just talk: The diesel engine testing rules are kicking in. If you have a diesel engine, will you be affected?

“Heavy-duty” is the operative phrase

diesel engine testingFirst, the new rules apply to what the California Air Resources Board (CARB) defines as “heavy-duty” vehicles. The “heavy” means any diesel-powered rig that scales in at 14,000 pounds or more. If you pull your RV with a pickup, you’re not affected. However, big diesel motorhome owners may well be hit by the diesel engine testing rules. If you have a heavy-duty diesel rig registered in California, you’ve probably already received a card in the mail telling you about the requirements you’ll be facing.

What about non-residents?

diesel engine testingBut what about non-California big diesel rig owners? What happens when you cross the border into the Golden State? Will you have issues with CARB’s diesel engine testing rules? When CARB took up the issue earlier, there was no exemption. At that time, heavy-duty rigs would all have to have popped into a testing center to be checked out for compliance with California’s new law.

When we originally wrote about this topic, we did issue a prediction: “The big issue for non-residents will be – will they/won’t they get an ‘exemption.’ Already the RV industry is pushing for it to happen. And if California’s economy wants tourist dollars, odds would seem likely it will happen. But as with anything other than death and taxes, nothing is certain.”

Evidently the lure of out-of-state RVers and their motorhomes full of cash won out. Buried deep in an obscure CARB web page is a list of exemptions. Included: “motorhomes” registered out of state are free from inspection requirements. That exemption doesn’t apply to other heavy-duty non-resident rigs.

And if you are a Californian

For those who own a heavy-duty motorhome registered in California, you’ll have to jump through the hoops of diesel engine testing rules. Once a year your rig will need to be tested and, of course, there’s another little “kick in the pants as you go out the door.” You’ll see a $30 annual fee added to the privilege of owning a heavy-duty motorhome in California.

Want more information? You can read the full-monty details in our earlier story. CARB also has a web page that’s a bit short on details, here.

##RVT1124b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
Previous article
RV shipments keep slipping in August

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE