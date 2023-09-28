California’s diesel engine testing rules roll out. Are you affected?

Back in 2021 we wrote about mandatory diesel emissions testing that California was cooking up. Come October 1, this year, those new rules are more than just talk: The diesel engine testing rules are kicking in. If you have a diesel engine, will you be affected?

“Heavy-duty” is the operative phrase

First, the new rules apply to what the California Air Resources Board (CARB) defines as “heavy-duty” vehicles. The “heavy” means any diesel-powered rig that scales in at 14,000 pounds or more. If you pull your RV with a pickup, you’re not affected. However, big diesel motorhome owners may well be hit by the diesel engine testing rules. If you have a heavy-duty diesel rig registered in California, you’ve probably already received a card in the mail telling you about the requirements you’ll be facing.

What about non-residents?

But what about non-California big diesel rig owners? What happens when you cross the border into the Golden State? Will you have issues with CARB’s diesel engine testing rules? When CARB took up the issue earlier, there was no exemption. At that time, heavy-duty rigs would all have to have popped into a testing center to be checked out for compliance with California’s new law.

When we originally wrote about this topic, we did issue a prediction: “The big issue for non-residents will be – will they/won’t they get an ‘exemption.’ Already the RV industry is pushing for it to happen. And if California’s economy wants tourist dollars, odds would seem likely it will happen. But as with anything other than death and taxes, nothing is certain.”

Evidently the lure of out-of-state RVers and their motorhomes full of cash won out. Buried deep in an obscure CARB web page is a list of exemptions. Included: “motorhomes” registered out of state are free from inspection requirements. That exemption doesn’t apply to other heavy-duty non-resident rigs.

And if you are a Californian

For those who own a heavy-duty motorhome registered in California, you’ll have to jump through the hoops of diesel engine testing rules. Once a year your rig will need to be tested and, of course, there’s another little “kick in the pants as you go out the door.” You’ll see a $30 annual fee added to the privilege of owning a heavy-duty motorhome in California.

Want more information? You can read the full-monty details in our earlier story. CARB also has a web page that’s a bit short on details, here.

##RVT1124b