RVers discuss camping vs. glamping, but does the difference really matter?

It’s just a matter of semantics. At least that’s how I viewed the recent discussion around the campfire. Other folks took the discussion much more seriously as they tried to define what they’re doing in their RVs: camping, glamping, or what?!

Camping?

“I’m camping,” Dave said. “I may not be in a tent, but my camper’s amenities are pretty basic. When looking for an RV, I knew I wanted something small and simple. I just didn’t want to sleep on the ground. So that’s about all my pop-up camper offers—a bed off the ground. And I’m definitely camping.”

“Oh, I’m camping, too.” Jenny agreed. “My van doesn’t even have its own shower. Having to use the campground’s facilities is the definition of camping, isn’t it?”

“Our truck camper definitely qualifies as ‘camping,’” Joe added. “I don’t need all the hotel luxuries that some folks have in their big rigs. As long as I can brush my teeth and sleep in a comfortable bed, I’m happy. And I’m camping.”

Glamping?

Marcy frowned. “What’s wrong with camping in comfort? We’re still out enjoying nature. I consider that camping, no matter what your rig has for creature comforts.”

Dave disagreed. “Come on, Marcy. You have heated floors and two bathrooms! Your rig is a high-class hotel on wheels! No way is that ‘camping’!”

“I was a Boy Scout,” Joe added. “We didn’t have electric fireplaces with instant heat or ceiling fans and air conditioning. I wish I could have earned a merit badge for poking a button!” Everyone laughed.

“I just think you might be a little jealous,” Marcy suggested. “I’m not ashamed of our diesel pusher. It gets us where we want to go. If we enjoy the comforts of home as we travel, then that’s okay! It’s what works for us.”

Compromise

“Does it really matter?” my husband countered. “Camping or glamping or whatever you want to call it—we all share the commonality of traveling.”

“I think you’re right,” Jenny agreed. “It’s seeing the country, exploring the outdoors, and meeting other people. No matter what you call it, I call it liberating and a lot of fun!”

Your take

What do you think? Is there a difference between camping with an RV and glamping with an RV? Are these labels important to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

