Saturday, April 1, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

RVers discuss camping vs. glamping, but does the difference really matter?

By Gail Marsh
0

It’s just a matter of semantics. At least that’s how I viewed the recent discussion around the campfire. Other folks took the discussion much more seriously as they tried to define what they’re doing in their RVs: camping, glamping, or what?!

Camping?

“I’m camping,” Dave said. “I may not be in a tent, but my camper’s amenities are pretty basic. When looking for an RV, I knew I wanted something small and simple. I just didn’t want to sleep on the ground. So that’s about all my pop-up camper offers—a bed off the ground. And I’m definitely camping.”

“Oh, I’m camping, too.” Jenny agreed. “My van doesn’t even have its own shower. Having to use the campground’s facilities is the definition of camping, isn’t it?”

“Our truck camper definitely qualifies as ‘camping,’” Joe added. “I don’t need all the hotel luxuries that some folks have in their big rigs. As long as I can brush my teeth and sleep in a comfortable bed, I’m happy. And I’m camping.”

Glamping?

Marcy frowned. “What’s wrong with camping in comfort? We’re still out enjoying nature. I consider that camping, no matter what your rig has for creature comforts.”

Dave disagreed. “Come on, Marcy. You have heated floors and two bathrooms! Your rig is a high-class hotel on wheels! No way is that ‘camping’!”

“I was a Boy Scout,” Joe added. “We didn’t have electric fireplaces with instant heat or ceiling fans and air conditioning. I wish I could have earned a merit badge for poking a button!” Everyone laughed.

“I just think you might be a little jealous,” Marcy suggested. “I’m not ashamed of our diesel pusher. It gets us where we want to go. If we enjoy the comforts of home as we travel, then that’s okay! It’s what works for us.”

Compromise

“Does it really matter?” my husband countered. “Camping or glamping or whatever you want to call it—we all share the commonality of traveling.”

“I think you’re right,” Jenny agreed. “It’s seeing the country, exploring the outdoors, and meeting other people. No matter what you call it, I call it liberating and a lot of fun!”

Your take

What do you think? Is there a difference between camping with an RV and glamping with an RV? Are these labels important to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Related:

RVer musings: It’s why, not how, we go camping

##RVT1098

Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.
Previous article
Is this your RV?
Next article
18-year RV industry worker says RVs haven’t changed, customer demands have

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE