Around the Campfire: RVers offer their 20 best driving tips

Editor’s note: Gail’s “Around the Campfire” series is usually found in our Saturday newsletter. We thought we’d include it in today’s newsletter since it features so many great tips. If you’re not familiar, each week Gail writes about conversations she hears around the campground’s campfire among friends and strangers. These conversations are always interesting and thought-provoking and reflect real RVers’ views on current things happening in the camping and RVing industry. Read last week’s column here about ways RVers are saving on high fuel prices.

It was an interesting night around the campfire. Interesting and informative, too. Someone asked, “What are your best RV driving tips?” Almost everyone around the fire offered a suggestion or two. Here is my compilation of the ideas that were shared…

RV lighting safety driving tips

Use your turn signals! Always. (Think: changing lanes, exiting/merging highway, cornering, and more.)

Remember to turn off turn signals after changing lanes.

When you approach a car from the rear, dim your RV’s headlights so you won’t blind the guy in front of you.

RV lane safety tips

Stay out of other drivers’ “blind spots.”

Do not change lanes suddenly and then slam on the brakes.

Never change lanes while driving through an intersection.

If possible, move into the left lane to allow merging traffic to enter the roadway.

When passing, be sure you can see the entire front end of the vehicle you’ve passed so you won’t cut them off.

Pay special attention to oncoming vehicles, especially when traveling on two-lane roads.

Your RV may make extra-wide turns. Turn slowly and carefully.

RV driving speed safety tips

Reduce speed according to current weather conditions.

Do not exceed the speed limit.

Merge into traffic correctly.

Increase your braking distance when driving your RV.

Special considerations when driving your RV

Drive defensively. Move your gaze left to right and near to far to anticipate traffic changes and potential danger.

Never drive when you feel tired.

Do not let pets ride in your lap when driving.

Clear snow/ice off your RV before hitting the road.

Watch out for motorcycles.

Do not tailgate.

Can you add some tips to these campers’ list? We welcome your suggestions!

