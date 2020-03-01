Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, February 29, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene and sometimes the staff of RVtravel.com

DATELINE: February 29, 2020



ARIZONA BOOMS WITH COUNTRY THUNDER

Tickets and RV parking spots are going fast for Country Thunder, scheduled for April 16-19 in Florence. It takes time to choose from all the ticketing packages and the additional RV packages, which are already wait-listed. Headliners each day in this order starting with the 16th are Dustin Lynch, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson and Chicks with Hits, followed by long lists of different supporting acts daily.

CANADA CAMPGROUND RESERVATIONS NOW OPEN

Reserve Parks Canada is now taking summer reservations for May 15 through October 11. Go to https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/reserve

FLORIDA CAMPGROUND EXPANDS

Bay Bayou RV Resort in Westchase on Tampa Bay has added 53 RV sites, bringing its total to 300 full-service spots with easy back-in access. The park now has new sewers, electric lines and a new security gate. The three bathhouses have been upgraded with heat and air conditioning.

MANITOBA TO GAIN SMALL RV PARK

Plans are sketchy but approval has been received, so it’s assured now that a campground will be part of a 94-acre park south of Grunthal. Spaces for about a dozen RVs will be provided and cabins will be built. Further details aren’t available at press time.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE PARK HAS HISTORY TOUR

Products such as turpentine and tar created from pine tree sap were essential to early American shipping and pioneer life. By the late 1700s, North Carolina was the nation’s major producer of these so-called naval stores. Goose Creek State Park, Washington, is on the site where pine trees were grown to provide sap for pine pitch torches and tar kilns were built to create tar for waterproofing. On Sunday, March 29, at 1 p.m. meet at the Ivey Gut parking lot to join a moderate hike through an early succession pine forest, where you’ll see some of the era’s remaining tar kilns. RV sites with full hookups are available by reservation.

OKLAHOMA ROCKS IN MARCH

Rocklahoma, with the motto Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Rock, lights up the skies four miles north of Pryor on May 22-24. Hear Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot, Staind and dozens more rock icons all day every day. A long list of tickets and General and Premium camping packages are available, so begin planning early.

OREGON CAMPGROUND OPENS EARLY

Serving campers affected by the closing for the 2020 season of the nearby BLM Loon Lake Recreation Site, Loon Lake Lodge and RV Resort near Reedsport opens early this year. It will continue normal operations starting April 1. Former BLM campers will also get a discount at the resort. All RV sites have full hookups. Some are back-in, some pull-thru. Reservations are essential at (541) 599-2244 or loonlakerv.com.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND CAMPGROUND CLOSING

Mill River Resort on PEI is closing its campground permanently and will build chalets on the property.

IOWA CAMPGROUND CLOSED

The campgrounds at Island Park in Adel, Iowa, have been closed indefinitely. Flood damage and other factors led to the decision.

SOUTH DAKOTA PARK TO REOPEN

The campground at Randall Creek Recreation Area near Pickstown could be for ready for vehicular campers as early as mid-May. The day-use area and boat ramp remained open after the bridge was deemed unstable for vehicles. Wet conditions and flooding delayed repairs, which are now underway.

SHOP WISCONSIN’S GREAT RIVER ROAD

What better reason for driving the Great River Road along the Mississippi, stopping at small towns and discovering campgrounds along the way? The annual 100-Mile Garage Sale will be held April 30-May 3. Homeowners and storekeepers put out their goods from antiques to crafts, homemade preserves, outgrown toys and clothing, overstocks and unwanted junque. The trail is marked with distinctive colored ribbons. Drive from Fountain City on the southern end of the Wisconsin side, north along Wisconsin Highway 35 to Prescott, through Cochrane, Alma, Nelson, Pepin, Stockholm, Maiden Rock, Bay City and Diamond Bluff.

Good news of the year! The oceanfront portion of Fort Ord near Monterey will become a campground by 2022. Plans call for 110 campsites, half of them for RV use and half for tenting. It will be the state’s first new oceanfront campground of this size to be built in 30 years.

