Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, June 27, 2020

DATELINE: June 27, 2020



COLORADO CAMPGROUND GETS IMPROVEMENTS

The Oh Be Joyful campground on the Slate River has added a new footbridge to the waterfalls and a new reservation system through recreation.gov. A new hiking/biking trail will be begun in August. There are 15 campsites with no facilities. RVs are welcome but this is primarily a campground for smaller rigs designed for rough roads. The popular area in Gunnison County is known for fly fishing.

COLORADO FOLK FESTIVAL VEHICLE PASSES TO SELL QUICKLY

Make plans ASAP if you want to take your RV to the Four Corners Folk Festival in Pagosa Springs, September 4-6. Vehicle camping on Reservoir Hill is limited and is best for smaller RVs such as pop-ups and truck campers. Note that a camping pass is NOT a vehicle pass. If you have purchased an on-site camping and festival pass AND a vehicle camping pass, you can enter the grounds anytime after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3. Sites are first-come. The folk festival also has music, workshops, vendors, food and children’s activities. Pets and campfires are not allowed. Go to ksutpresents.org.

FLORIDA GETS NEW CAMPGROUND

New in Northeast Florida is the 4 Lakes Campground, Hastings. The list of amenities is growing but so far you can count on full hook-up campsites, some of them on the water, plus tennis courts, pickleball, bocce, a sandy beach, miles of walking trails, camp store and a dog park. Don’t bring a pet until you check the list of prohibited dog breeds that are considered aggressive by the park’s insurance company. (904) 692-3762

GEORGIA RV RESORT BREAKS NEW GROUND

Hartwell Lakeside RV Park in Hartwell, formerly Hart State Park, opened last spring as a privately owned campground. Now ground has been broken for an accompanying resort. RV travelers can enjoy waterside RV sites, watersports from paddling to fishing, a private beach, hiking trails, dog park, playground and a TiPi village. Resort facilities will add lodging and dining options and a zip line, amphitheater and conference facilities. The campground is open. An opening date for the resort has not been announced. (706) 376-1340

KANSAS RECLAIMS FORMER ROCK QUARRY AS PARK

At 130 acres, Wildwood Park on the Arkansas River in Garden City is growing into a new recreation center. Ten RV sites have hookups but dry camping sites are also found throughout the park. It’s hoped that the park will eventually host disc golf, ATV trails, horseshoe games and tournaments as well as a Renaissance Festival.

KANSAS CITY TO HAVE BBQ COOKOFF

Kansas City is famous for barbecue and now the World Series of Barbecue is scheduled there for September 18-19. Not just a world class food event, it’s the largest barbecue competition in the world. Bring the family to a festival of live music, children’s activities, vendor booths and a chance to meet barbecue champions from all over the planet. It’s held at the Speedway, which does allow RV camping but camping details for this event are pending. Call (866) 460-7223

KENTUCKY RELIVES PIONEER DAYS – CANCELED FOR 2020

Scheduled for July 20-26 at Carter Caves State Resort Park, Olive Hill, Pioneer Days take visitors back to the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. Costumed re-enactors demonstrate wood carving, tomahawk throwing, candle making, flint knapping, spinning and more early skills. Come for the whole week ending with an ice cream social and pie auction. The park has a lodge, food service, paddling, fishing, gem mining, miniature golf, playgrounds, swimming pool and a rock climbing area. It’s known for its cave tours, which go on all year. The campground has 129 campsites and eight equestrian sites. (606) 286-4411

NORTH CAROLINA WELCOMES NEW CAMPGROUND

A first in Jonesville is the new RiverWalk RV Park, offering riverside and beachfront campsites on the Yadkin River near Elkin. Full hook-up sites, back-in or pull-through, have free wi-fi. Fish, swim, hike the trails and enjoy the area’s full menu of things to do including weekend concerts. Many attractions are just a bicycle or golf cart ride away. Drive the Yadkin Wine Trail to discover more than 20 boutique wineries. Ask about the park’s discount for residents of Yadkin and Surry counties. (833) 788-2229

PENNSYLVANIA TO HAVE NEW CAMPGROUND

A 47-acre site in Wayne Township, Lock Haven, is expected to be ready for camping, boating and fishing by next year. Sewer and water lines are in place for the planned 29 RV spaces and 20 tent spaces. Showers will be added. The park will be monitored daily but will not be hosted at this time.

TENNESSEE TO GET BIG NEW RV RESORT

One of the nation’s favorite vacation areas is gaining a posh new 165-site RV resort. Pigeon Forge Landing RV Resort will be big-rig friendly when it opens in 2021 with good, better, best and “executive” RV sites. All will have full hook-ups including cable TV and wi-fi. Some back-in sites will be riverside. The resort will make a good a base camp for visiting Smoky Mountains National Park, Dollywood, Sevierville and the many attractions here. Reservations will soon be available. Sign up for updates at pigeonforgelandingrvresort.com .

Stay Tuned

• In Minnesota, Central Park in Crookston is being turned into a campground with full hook-ups. Completion is expected in 2021.

• The U.S.-Canada border closure has been extended to July 21.

• In Kentucky, various upgrades have been done at these state parks: Natural Bridge, Fort Boonesborough, Big Bone Lick, My Old Kentucky Home, General Butler, Lake Malone, Green River Lake, Carr Creek, Cumberland Falls, and Greenbo Lake. To see specific improvements and announcements of upcoming projects go to https://parks.ky.gov/park_ improvements

