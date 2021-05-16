Campground and RV Park News, May 15, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

Follow up on these tips to plan your trip according to your own dates, type of RV, budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID or weather. Many events are still tentative. COVID restrictions are still in place and may vary according to the state or individual campground.

Gather details and driving directions from multiple sources including the campground, GPS, state highway sources and event sponsors. Then call the campground directly before leaving home. Many websites are incomplete or out of date and GPS can’t always be trusted with hard-to-find campground addresses.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground, event or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: May 15, 2021

CALIFORNIA RV TRAVELERS HAVE NEW RESORT

Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay, formerly Costa Vista, is now open with 197 RV sites. Each has a spacious patio, stone paver fire pit, landscaping and picnic table. The resort has a bar and café, swimming pool and spa. Part of the new Port of San Diego’s Chula Vista Bayfront Master Plan, the complex will eventually include a convention center, Sweetwater bike path, promenades and more. Info here.

FLORIDA REMEMBERS WOODSTOCK

Set in the rolling hills of Brooksville on the Sertoma Youth Ranch, Spirit of Woodstock music festival is camping, music and nostalgia in bell bottoms. More than 200 campsites have 30-amp service. There’s a covered stage and seating area, dance area, food and merchandise vendors, and permanent bathhouses. New this year will be the Bohemian Wrapsody Hippie Costume Contest. Enter your dog in the WOOFSTOCK Hippie Hound Pooch Parade & Costume Contest and decorate your campsite for the Pimp Your Page Grooviest Campsite Contest. Get a single day pass or weekend package. Dates are August 13-15. More info here.

FLORIDA ARTS AND MUSIC FEST

Held on 800 acres between Tampa and Ft. Myers, Asteria Arts & Music Festival 2021 is scheduled for July 2-4. The lineup of artists will be announced two weeks before the dates here. New this year are four shaded camping areas, three new stages, swimming holes and the largest-yet selection of food vendors. Immerse yourself in EDM music, art displays of all kinds and Florida Gulf Coast sunshine. E-mail info@asteriamusicfestival.com or text 1-(407) 449-8885.

INDIANA CAMPGROUND HAS SPLASHY NEW POOL

A big, new swimming pool with splash features plus a new pavilion greet summer RV visitors to Indian Lakes RV Campground in Batesville. The year-round, family friendly resort offers full hookups, Wi-Fi, nature trails, mini golf and fishing in the Indian lakes. The resort has its own boat ramp and RV storage facility. Thousand Trails members reserve at (800) 388-7788; non-members call (888) 481-6348.

MISSOURI STATE PARK OFFERS EXPLORER HIKES

Get your feet wet, so to speak, as a new or experienced hiker on ranger-guided Explorer Hikes at Crowder State Park, Trenton. Join park staff at the campground amphitheater every Saturday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend at 10 a.m. to begin a one-hour guided hike on a short section of trail. The park has RV basic sites and some with full hookups. (660) 359-6473. Camping reservations (877) 422-6766.

NEW HAMPSHIRE RESORT TO HAVE CHRISTIAN FESTIVAL

Gunstock Mountain Resort, Gilford, welcomes RV campers to SoulFest, New England’s premier festival of Christian music and musicians. Celebrate all the amenities of a year-round mountain resort plus song, food, open mike nights, crowds and camping. Ride the ski lift and ziplines. Go hiking, biking or fishing. Festival dates are August 5-7. Camping dates are August 3-8. Reserve early; full-hookup sites are already sold out. Campers arriving on Tuesday will be guided directly to their sites. Those arriving on Wednesday must check in at the Welcome Center for directions to their campsite. All campers must be on site by Wednesday evening. (603) 293-4341.

TEXAS IS FOR SHUTTERBUGS

Photo scavenger hunts at Bonham State Park, Bonham, are for-fun, hour-long events held regularly including an upcoming hunt on July 3. Challenge your knowledge of the park and your photography skills. Collect photos on your phone or digital camera from the Challenge List. All ages are invited to meet at the pavilion by the lake at 10 a.m. and start focusing. The park has two RV sites with full hookups and eight with electricity. Call the park at (903) 583-5022. Make camping reservations at (512) 389-8900.

UTAH TO GET NEW JELLYSTONE PARK

First announced as Glampers Inn RV Resort, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts will open in Hurricane as the Hurricane Sand Hollow Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park. In addition to the full menu of family fun that Yogi Bear’s resorts are known for, it will have dune buggy, boat and ATV rentals. Campers can also enjoy the adjacent Hanalei Bay Water Park and Sand Hollow State Park. Zion National Park is 30 minutes away. The first RV sites are expected to be ready by this fall. More info.

WEST VIRGINIA HAS RAIL TRAIL FESTIVAL

Combine a flea market, food and live local music. That sums up all the fun to be had on June 5, 1 to 8 p.m., on the White Oak Rail Trail to be held in Oak Hill. Just south of Fayetteville and adjoining New River Gorge National Park, the handicap accessible, pedestrian friendly route is lined with 150 or more vendors, organizations, services, fundraisers, concessions, flea markets and yard sales. For RV sites check Rifrafters Campground, (304) 574-1065. Also check campground listings under Summersville, Dawson and Beckley.

WYOMING FRONTIER DAYS COMING UP

The 125th Annual Cheyenne Frontier Days, a tradition since 1897, will be held July 23- August 1, with ten days of rootin’ tootin’ rodeos, pancake breakfasts, parades, a Western art show, fake gunfights, museum events, an Indian Village, carnival rides and more. Roaring overhead will be the USAF Thunderbirds. No matter where you camp, you’ll be on the move constantly around the area to see it all, so make reservations early. One choice is the Laramie County Fairgrounds, where 80 sites have electric hook-up, 20 of them also with water. (307) 633-4670. See the schedule of events here.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground and RV Park News here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “May Misfire, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com and on all e-book platforms including Kindle, Nook, Google Play. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Do you have RV park or campground news to share? If so, please fill out the form below.

##RVT1000b