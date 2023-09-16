Say cheers, eat brats, and have fun at these Midwest Oktoberfests

Looking for one last RV trip before winterizing your rig? Take a look at these Midwest Oktoberfests and plan your trip before it’s too late!
Note: I was surprised at the number of Midwest Oktoberfests that are not actually held in October! Come on, Midwest states and German enclaves! What’s up with hosting Oktoberfests in August and September? Because I am partly of German heritage, I chose only those festivals that are scheduled for the month of October for this article.
Midwest Oktoberfests
Michigan
What: Pentwater Oktoberfest
Where: 324 South Hancock, Pentwater, Michigan
When: October 14, 2023
Activities: Classic car and hot rod show, live music, yard games, 5K walk/run, home tour, food trucks, and more.
Wisconsin
What: Milwaukee Oktoberfest
Where: Cathedral Square Park
When: October 6-8, 2023
Activities: Authentic German food and beer, brat-eating competition, cornhole tournament, wiener dog pageant, and more.
Minnesota
What: New Ulm Oktoberfest
Where: Downtown New Ulm, Minnesota; Morgan Creek Vineyards; Schnell’s Brewery; Best Western Plus.
When: October 6-7 and 13-14, 2023
Activities: Germanic-American Day parade, authentic German food and drinks, live music, axe throwing, horse-drawn trolley rides, grape stomp, craft vendors, and more.
Iowa
What: Amana Colonies’ Oktoberfest
Where: Amana Colony Oktoberfest Grounds
When: September 29—October 1, 2023
Activities: Live music, parade, games, German foods, brat-eating competitions, and more.
Missouri
What: Hermann Oktoberfest
Where: Hermann, Missouri
When: Weekends beginning September 29 through October 29, 2023
Activities: German beer garden, live music and dancing, arts and crafts, authentic German foods, and more.
Kansas
What: OZtoberFEST 2023
Where: Wamego, Kansas
When: October 7, 2023
Activities: OZ costume contest, beer and wine garden, classic car show, Toto look-alike contest, and other OZsome activities.
South Dakota
What: Deadwood Oktoberfest
Where: Deadwood, South Dakota
When: October 6-7, 2023
Activities: Poker run, wiener dog races, beer barrel games, live music, German cookoff, and more.
North Dakota
What: Oktoberfest and German-Russian Day
Where: Ashley, North Dakota
When: October 7, 2023
Activities: Great food, games, music and family fun.
Do you have a favorite Midwest Oktoberfest? What about anywhere else in the U.S.? Tell me about it in the comments below.
