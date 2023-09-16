Say cheers, eat brats, and have fun at these Midwest Oktoberfests

Looking for one last RV trip before winterizing your rig? Take a look at these Midwest Oktoberfests and plan your trip before it’s too late!

Note: I was surprised at the number of Midwest Oktoberfests that are not actually held in October! Come on, Midwest states and German enclaves! What’s up with hosting Oktoberfests in August and September? Because I am partly of German heritage, I chose only those festivals that are scheduled for the month of October for this article.

Midwest Oktoberfests

Michigan

What: Pentwater Oktoberfest

Where: 324 South Hancock, Pentwater, Michigan

When: October 14, 2023

Activities: Classic car and hot rod show, live music, yard games, 5K walk/run, home tour, food trucks, and more.

Wisconsin

What: Milwaukee Oktoberfest

Where: Cathedral Square Park

When: October 6-8, 2023

Activities: Authentic German food and beer, brat-eating competition, cornhole tournament, wiener dog pageant, and more.

Minnesota

What: New Ulm Oktoberfest

Where: Downtown New Ulm, Minnesota; Morgan Creek Vineyards; Schnell’s Brewery; Best Western Plus.

When: October 6-7 and 13-14, 2023

Activities: Germanic-American Day parade, authentic German food and drinks, live music, axe throwing, horse-drawn trolley rides, grape stomp, craft vendors, and more.

Iowa

What: Amana Colonies’ Oktoberfest

Where: Amana Colony Oktoberfest Grounds

When: September 29—October 1, 2023

Activities: Live music, parade, games, German foods, brat-eating competitions, and more.

Missouri

What: Hermann Oktoberfest

Where: Hermann, Missouri

When: Weekends beginning September 29 through October 29, 2023

Activities: German beer garden, live music and dancing, arts and crafts, authentic German foods, and more.

Kansas

What: OZtoberFEST 2023

Where: Wamego, Kansas

When: October 7, 2023

Activities: OZ costume contest, beer and wine garden, classic car show, Toto look-alike contest, and other OZsome activities.

South Dakota

What: Deadwood Oktoberfest

Where: Deadwood, South Dakota

When: October 6-7, 2023

Activities: Poker run, wiener dog races, beer barrel games, live music, German cookoff, and more.

North Dakota

What: Oktoberfest and German-Russian Day

Where: Ashley, North Dakota

When: October 7, 2023

Activities: Great food, games, music and family fun.

Do you have a favorite Midwest Oktoberfest? What about anywhere else in the U.S.? Tell me about it in the comments below.

