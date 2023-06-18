How to clean the roof sealants before resealing the roof

If you find yourself asking: How do I clean and prep the roof sealants and surface before resealing with Alpha or Dicor self-leveling sealant?—I have answers.

Steps to prep and clean RV roof sealants and surface

Start by sweeping or blowing off anything on the roof surface. Once the surface is clean from debris, you can wipe down the area with Acrysol body de-greaser or mineral spirits to clean the surface. Acrysol will remove any of the old dirt and oils from the roof and sealant surface. When everything is secured properly, then you are ready to begin the resealing process.

You will notice in the picture below that the dirty roof sealants are now back to white again.