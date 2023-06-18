Saturday, June 17, 2023

How to clean the roof sealants before resealing the roof

By Dustin Simpson
If you find yourself asking: How do I clean and prep the roof sealants and surface before resealing with Alpha or Dicor self-leveling sealant?—I have answers.

Steps to prep and clean RV roof sealants and surface

  1. Start by sweeping or blowing off anything on the roof surface.
  2. Once the surface is clean from debris, you can wipe down the area with Acrysol body de-greaser or mineral spirits to clean the surface. Acrysol will remove any of the old dirt and oils from the roof and sealant surface.
  3. When everything is secured properly, then you are ready to begin the resealing process.

You will notice in the picture below that the dirty roof sealants are now back to white again.

Once you have the sealants cleaned to your desired level, you can then start the sealing process. I like to use terry cloth towels or paper towels when cleaning sealant surfaces.

DIY product links:

Below is a short video clip to see how to apply any roof sealant that comes out of a tube.

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,
Dustin

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
