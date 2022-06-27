21 unusual but brilliant uses for Dawn dish soap in your RV

I’ve used it for years. Maybe you have, too. Dawn dish soap (original blue formula) does a great job cleaning dishes, silverware, and cookware. In addition to cleaning dishes, there are many unusual uses for Dawn detergent while you RV, too.

Uses for Dawn dish soap inside the RV

Clean greasy cabinets . Our most recent fifth wheel RV was “pre-owned.” It was in great shape—just needed a bit of cleaning. The first job I tackled was cleaning the greasy residue off the kitchen cabinets. (Always check an inconspicuous spot first to make sure there will be no discoloration.) Dampen a soft sponge. Then rub a few drops of Dawn dish detergent onto the sponge until it’s sudsy. Use the prepared sponge to rub down greasy cabinets, being careful to use a clean portion of the sponge for each swipe. When the sponge no longer picks up dirt or grease, thoroughly rinse the cabinets with a clean sponge. Then dry completely with a soft absorbent towel. Follow up with a furniture polish or wood conditioner, if needed.

. Our most recent fifth wheel RV was “pre-owned.” It was in great shape—just needed a bit of cleaning. The first job I tackled was cleaning the greasy residue off the kitchen cabinets. (Always check an inconspicuous spot first to make sure there will be no discoloration.) Dampen a soft sponge. Then rub a few drops of Dawn dish detergent onto the sponge until it’s sudsy. Use the prepared sponge to rub down greasy cabinets, being careful to use a clean portion of the sponge for each swipe. When the sponge no longer picks up dirt or grease, thoroughly rinse the cabinets with a clean sponge. Then dry completely with a soft absorbent towel. Follow up with a furniture polish or wood conditioner, if needed. Clean RV windows. Just one drop of Dawn into a quart of water makes a great glass cleaner. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and get to work on those windows.

Just one drop of Dawn into a quart of water makes a great glass cleaner. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and get to work on those windows. Brighten the stainless steel refrigerator . Use the same method as detailed above to prepare a sponge. Then use it to rub in the direction of the stainless steel grain, wiping away the fingerprints and grime. Then rinse with clear water and dry completely to avoid water spots.

. Use the same method as detailed above to prepare a sponge. Then use it to rub in the direction of the stainless steel grain, wiping away the fingerprints and grime. Then rinse with clear water and dry completely to avoid water spots. Clean carpet stains . Mix together equal parts Dawn and warm water. Pour the solution into a spray bottle and spray the stain. Use a microfiber cloth to gently clean the stain away. Use another microfiber cloth dipped into clear water to rinse the area. Blot the cleaned and rinsed area with a towel. Allow to air dry.

. Mix together equal parts Dawn and warm water. Pour the solution into a spray bottle and spray the stain. Use a microfiber cloth to gently clean the stain away. Use another microfiber cloth dipped into clear water to rinse the area. Blot the cleaned and rinsed area with a towel. Allow to air dry. Make your own ice pack. Partially fill a plastic, zipper-type bag with Dawn dish soap. Squeeze out the air and seal the bag closed. Place the ice pack into the RV freezer. The Dawn will become a gel which will flex to fit the shape of the injury site.

Partially fill a plastic, zipper-type bag with Dawn dish soap. Squeeze out the air and seal the bag closed. Place the ice pack into the RV freezer. The Dawn will become a gel which will flex to fit the shape of the injury site. Remove grease stains from clothing. Apply Dawn directly onto greasy stains from that yummy BBQ meal. Rub it in a bit and launder as usual.

Apply Dawn directly onto greasy stains from that yummy BBQ meal. Rub it in a bit and launder as usual. Eliminate fruit flies. Pour white vinegar into a small container. Add a drop of Dawn. Fruit flies will be attracted to the vinegar, but cannot escape the Dawn.

Pour white vinegar into a small container. Add a drop of Dawn. Fruit flies will be attracted to the vinegar, but cannot escape the Dawn. Clean hairbrush and comb. Begin by removing hair from the utensils. Then pour a cup of hot water into a shallow bowl. Add one tablespoon borax and one tablespoon Dawn. Gently swirl to mix. Soak the comb and hairbrush in the mixture until you see they are clean. Use an old toothbrush to scrub away any residue. Rinse thoroughly with clear water.

Begin by removing hair from the utensils. Then pour a cup of hot water into a shallow bowl. Add one tablespoon borax and one tablespoon Dawn. Gently swirl to mix. Soak the comb and hairbrush in the mixture until you see they are clean. Use an old toothbrush to scrub away any residue. Rinse thoroughly with clear water. Prevent eyeglass “fog.” Rub a small drop of Dawn on each lens of your eyeglasses, both sides. Then use a microfiber cloth to dry and polish each lens. This is especially helpful when wearing a face mask or when temperature differences cause the lens to fog, such as transitioning from an air-conditioned car to the steamy, outside summer weather.

Rub a small drop of Dawn on each lens of your eyeglasses, both sides. Then use a microfiber cloth to dry and polish each lens. This is especially helpful when wearing a face mask or when temperature differences cause the lens to fog, such as transitioning from an air-conditioned car to the steamy, outside summer weather. Eliminate squeaks . Apply Dawn detergent to a squeaky hinge and the squeak will disappear.

. Apply Dawn detergent to a squeaky hinge and the squeak will disappear. Soothe poison ivy. Gently wash the affected area with Dawn and cool water. (Dawn’s oil-fighting formula will help to eliminate oil from the poison ivy plant.) Follow the first application with a second round of Dawn and warm water, which will help soothe the blisters and itch.

Gently wash the affected area with Dawn and cool water. (Dawn’s oil-fighting formula will help to eliminate oil from the poison ivy plant.) Follow the first application with a second round of Dawn and warm water, which will help soothe the blisters and itch. Clean the tub and shower. Fill a plastic spray bottle halfway with white vinegar. Heat the vinegar in the microwave until warm. Then fill the remainder of the spray bottle with Dawn. Put the lid on and shake to mix thoroughly. Spray the mixture all over your shower walls, floor, and that disgusting ring around the tub. Let it sit for ten minutes and then scrub stubborn places clean. Rinse thoroughly.

Uses for Dawn dish soap outside the RV

Clean outdoor furniture . Mix water with Dawn detergent. Using a sponge or brush, dip into the soapy water and scrub off furniture. Use your hose to rinse and set furniture in the sun to dry.

. Mix water with Dawn detergent. Using a sponge or brush, dip into the soapy water and scrub off furniture. Use your hose to rinse and set furniture in the sun to dry. Kill weeds around your RV . Mix together 1/2 cup of salt, 1/2 gallon white vinegar, and two tablespoons of Dawn. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and spray the resulting solution on weeds growing around your RV. This should take care of them—even poison ivy!

. Mix together 1/2 cup of salt, 1/2 gallon white vinegar, and two tablespoons of Dawn. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and spray the resulting solution on weeds growing around your RV. This should take care of them—even poison ivy! Oil/grease spill on concrete RV parking pad . If you spill grease onto the concrete pad, you can clean it off with Dawn. First, remove as much of the spill as possible by sprinkling kitty litter over it. Use a paper towel to pick up the oil-soaked kitty litter. Then mix a generous squirt of Dawn with warm water. Use a scrub brush or old towel to apply the treated water to the spill. Scrub to remove the stain.

. If you spill grease onto the concrete pad, you can clean it off with Dawn. First, remove as much of the spill as possible by sprinkling kitty litter over it. Use a paper towel to pick up the oil-soaked kitty litter. Then mix a generous squirt of Dawn with warm water. Use a scrub brush or old towel to apply the treated water to the spill. Scrub to remove the stain. Stop ants. Put two teaspoons of Dawn into a spray bottle of water. Spray the ant trail or any suspected ant entry point into your RV. (Hint: This recipe also works to kill fleas. Spray the affected area. Let sit for half an hour. Then vacuum up the dead critters.)

Put two teaspoons of Dawn into a spray bottle of water. Spray the ant trail or any suspected ant entry point into your RV. (Hint: This recipe also works to kill fleas. Spray the affected area. Let sit for half an hour. Then vacuum up the dead critters.) Find leaks. Spray Dawn soapy water over the hose (water or gas). If you see bubbles, you have a leak.

Spray Dawn soapy water over the hose (water or gas). If you see bubbles, you have a leak. Clean your BBQ grill. Put 1/2 cup of Dawn dish soap into a gallon of water. Stir gently to mix. Pour the solution into a large tub or sealable trash bag. Then put cooled grill grates into the mixture. Soak the grill grates in the solution overnight. You should be able to easily scrub them clean the next morning.

Put 1/2 cup of Dawn dish soap into a gallon of water. Stir gently to mix. Pour the solution into a large tub or sealable trash bag. Then put cooled grill grates into the mixture. Soak the grill grates in the solution overnight. You should be able to easily scrub them clean the next morning. Scrub tires. Begin by hosing loose dirt and grime off tires. Put Dawn directly onto a rag or heavy-duty sponge and scrub the tires. Rinse thoroughly.

Begin by hosing loose dirt and grime off tires. Put Dawn directly onto a rag or heavy-duty sponge and scrub the tires. Rinse thoroughly. Clean greasy tools. Put one tablespoon of Dawn into a gallon of water. Dip a sponge into the solution and use it to clean greasy tools. Avoid rust by drying the clean tools immediately with old towels.

Put one tablespoon of Dawn into a gallon of water. Dip a sponge into the solution and use it to clean greasy tools. Avoid rust by drying the clean tools immediately with old towels. Remove stickers. Our RV had several stickers and seals on it. I applied Dawn right to the stickers and let it sit for several minutes. Dawn cut through the glue and the stickers were easily removed. Note: Be sure to rinse thoroughly afterwards.

Do you have other hints or tricks using Dawn dish soap? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

Enjoyed this article?

##RVDT1891