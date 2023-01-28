Is RV maker Tiffin’s future in jeopardy?

Is the future of Tiffin as we know it in jeopardy? When Thor bought Tiffin, Bob Tiffin, owner and founder, wrote an elegant article on how all the decisions and operations would remain in Tiffin’s hands. I even met with Bob at a Tiffin rally and he, once again, assured me and the rest of the rather skittish rallygoers that everything would remain the same.

A matter of time

We are in Red Bay, Alabama, right now—home of Tiffin. The headlines on the Red Bay newspaper announced the closing of Vanleigh RV, a trailer manufacturing subsidiary of Tiffin. Employees were notified recently that the facility would close on March 10. Inflation, rising interest rates, high fuel prices and the weakening stock market are given as the main reasons.

My friends, who had a beautiful Vanleigh 5th wheel, responded to the headline, “Thanks, Thor. They (Thor) build a lot of towable and lower-quality motorhomes. With all the companies they own it was only a matter of time.”

Tiffin also laid off 25 percent of its employees

Tiffin itself has been doing some downsizing too. The official announcement in December quoted president Leigh Tiffin saying that they made the decision to “realign” the organization to navigate the “challenging” market conditions.

I have been through enough corporate realignments to know that it is never good for laid-off employees and those left behind. The “left behinds” end up with double the work and less time to do it in. I talked to our RV park neighbor that went to the Service Bay yesterday and he only has one tech assigned to his coach. The first time we went in for service we had three techs.

Almost a ghost town

We have been to Red Bay numerous times for repair work or upgrades on our Tiffin and it has always been a bustling community. It is the town that Tiffin built. Today the lots that are usually lined up with motorhomes ready to paint are virtually empty. The roads that have been swamped with new Tiffins on a test drive are clear.

What was once a two- to three-week wait for service is down to four days or less and vendors are sitting by the phone ready to work. The once-bustling Allegro Campground is practically empty. The Allegro Club is closed.

Is it Tiffin, Thor, or the economy?

There is a lot of finger-pointing going on. Workers blame Tiffin, then they blame Thor. Tiffin blames the economy.

It is true that the economy is hitting a lot of RV manufacturers. For example, Forest River cut their employees’ work down to three days a week. Keystone went down to three days, too, then two. Gas prices are through the roof. High-interest rates affect more than the housing market. It seems the RV industry is heading from boom toward near-bust.

Talking to Tiffin employees, we learned that there has not been such a dramatic layoff since 2008. And that was in the midst of a recession! We bought a motorhome in 2008. It was a great year for buying but not for selling. Other layoffs have been minor and some believe it was just a way to get rid of “dead wood”—those too slow, careless, or not as dedicated.

Whether it is Tiffin, Thor, or the economy, the saddest part of it all is the impact on a town that depends on the production of dog food and Tiffin motorhomes.

Tiffin owners and workers have always considered themselves family, and when we are here, they treat us like family too.

