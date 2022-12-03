Friday, December 2, 2022

Cool Tools: The AWBLIN Automotive Test Light

By Dustin Simpson
The AWBLIN Automotive Test Light
Every Wednesday Dave Solberg and I meet for a livestream called “Talkin’ RV Tech.” We not only answer technical questions, but we also share what we like to call “cool tools.” These are tools and gadgets that we actually use! We also believe they will be helpful to you.

Talkin’ RV Tech: AWBLIN Automotive Test Light

This clip captures one of our latest shares, the AWBLIN Automotive Test Light.

 

If you want a Test Light of your own, you can find the one we use and discuss here.

Consider joining us live this coming Wednesday @ 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. Eastern) for Talkin’ RV Tech. You can join us on any of the YouTube or Facebook destinations linked below. We hope to see you there!

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

