Campground crowding. Discussion for September 19, 2020

More people than ever are taking up RVing. These newbies have determined that RVing is the safest way to travel in our pandemic times. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. Maybe we can make some sense of this and find ways to work around the problem.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

RVING: NOT AS ENJOYABLE AS IT ONCE WAS

Did RVing used to be more enjoyable back when only a select few were doing it? Has the fun been taken away because of crowded campgrounds, crowded tourist attractions, crowded roads, etc.?

Here’s what reader Warren Eoff thinks: “We just completed a trip from Oklahoma out to Washington state. We found it much more difficult to find a place to stay for any length of time. Spending so much time trying to make reservations ahead is not the way we want to travel but each year it seems that’s becoming the norm. After the pandemic has run its course or abates things will get back to normal…maybe or maybe not. At this point, we are ‘on the fence’ about continuing our journeys.”

NO KIDS ALLOWED

Joni Evans thinks adult-only campgrounds will do the trick… “We are full-time RVers. Campgrounds & RV Resorts are packed. In California, they’re way overpriced. And no open sites. Need more adult RV resorts in Calif.” That’s an interesting thought…

WE’VE TALKED ABOUT THIS BEFORE…

This topic continues to come up. What should be done about all reserved, yet empty sites? Brenda Mentzer is frustrated. “We struggle to find a spot and when we do find one there seems to be a lot of empty spots throughout the campground. Soo frustrating!! It happens everywhere we go! Why won’t people cancel instead of wasting campsites??? There should be rules stopping this!”

IF THE CAMPGROUNDS ARE FULL, BRING THE CAMPGROUND TO YOU

“We purchased our first travel trailer this year, waited over 3 months for delivery and are now camping in our driveway. Sites are booked, and boondock sites are packed as well. We are keeping a vigilant eye on websites as bookings open for the spring.” Best of luck, Joe Geraci, best of luck.

SOLAR SALES ARE SOARIN’

“The newbie campers have taken over the parks. I guess that is good for the state but it has us out purchasing solar for the motorhome so we can boondock. That is even getting crowded. But I guess that is good for solar sales. My concern is many of the boondock campers are not picking up their trash and cleaning up before they leave. Some pristine areas are starting to look a bit trashy. Whatever happened to the old ‘leave nothing but your footprints’???” —Mike Whelan

*NOTE FOR THOSE WHO LEAVE TRASH BEHIND: STAY HOME.

NOW, ON THE OTHER HAND…

Head to Florida!

Apparently, in Florida it’s as easy as [Key Lime] pie to find a spot. Michelle Everett assures us we can make a reservation! “There’s plenty of room down in the Florida Keys. I drive past the RV parks almost daily and I too am wondering where all the RVers are?”

