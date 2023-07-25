You can do laundry in the RV even without a sewer hookup

We are lucky to have a washer and dryer onboard. We use it frequently when connected to full hookups. This year, due to poor planning and crowded campgrounds, we moved frequently and seldom had full hookups. Most of the time we had electric hookups, but only sometimes did we have water.

As I watched the laundry basket pile grow taller and taller, I knew we definitely needed to wash at least a few things. We were hooked up to water and I realized that there was enough room in the gray tank to run a load or two of clothes.

Here’s how I knew I had enough room in the gray tank to do laundry:

Learn how much water each cycle uses in your RV’s washer. Our washer uses between 7 and 15 gallons of water per load, so I chose the setting that used the least amount of water and compared it to what was in the gray water tank.

Check how much room is left in the gray water tank. Our gray tank holds 66 gallons and our levels were at a third. So I knew there was more than enough room for at least one, if not two, loads of laundry!

Use the fresh water tank and pump. We could have run the washer without a water hookup using the fresh water tank and water pump, but we prefer to have water hooked up and not run the water pump that much.

Watch gray levels and dump when needed. We were moving and dumping the tanks in the morning so it was so easy to have fresh, clean clothes. Why didn’t I think of that earlier, like … years ago?

