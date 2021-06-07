Tips to clean a gunky gray water tank. Yes, yours is gunky too

This all started when our suction cup soap holder in the shower fell off the wall. No big deal – it falls off every couple of months when jostled too much or the suction cup dries up. I decided to clean the soap residue from the soap holder and while at it I cleaned another soap container. The soap didn’t just rinse off and both items needed a good soak.
The bucket I was soaking them in ended up full of soap scum and I realized that the residue in the bucket was a microcosm of what must be in our gray water holding tank. It was time to clean.
Prevent “stuff” from getting into the tank
First prevent the stuff that sticks, clogs, and stinks from getting into the gray water tank. Start at the source.
- Use a kitchen sink strainer and a hair strainer in the shower. We use this one in the shower after getting a long hair clog (mine) and it works great! Sizes vary, so double-check the drain size if ordering.
- Scrape and wipe off dishes well before washing.
- If using an RV dishwasher, be aware it is not connected to a garbage disposal like home dishwashers. The dishes need to be scraped and food particles wiped off too.
- Clean your sink strainer by lifting and wiping down periodically. Pick out any scraps that have made their way into the drain.
Add cleaner to the gray tank
Add cleaning agent to the tank. Do NOT use bleach. Bleach is hard on rubber and can damage valves and seals. There are a number of recommended cleaners. While any of these will work, Dawn dish detergent is the most popular – both because of its grease-cutting ability and being readily available.
Recommended cleaning agents
Choose one (only one!) of the suggestions below.
- 1/2 -1 cup Dawn dish detergent is one of the most popular
- 1/2 cup Calgon water softener and 1/2 cup dishwashing detergent
- 1 cup dishwasher gel
- 1 cup baking soda
- 1 cup laundry detergent
Fill the gray tank with water and drive around
Fill the tank with water. Drive your RV around and let the cleaner slosh around and break down the gunk. Let the cleaner stay in the tank for a day or two if possible. This is a good thing to do when traveling and stopping at another full-hookup site.
Dump tank and rinse
It is good to rinse the tank at this point if you have a tank rinser or sewer hose rinse adapter. You can get the adapter here. This is a 45-degree one but there is also a straight flush attachment available.
Add treatment
You can add 1/2 cup to 1 cup dish detergent to help keep the tank clean after dumping or any enzyme-based gray water treatment.
Some people add a treatment every time after dumping and others only the 2nd or 3rd dump cycle.
Be aware that driving around has been proven to do nothing to help the cleaning process.
We do nothing to clean the grey tank (though we do use the grey water to sluice out the black tank, using an added 3″ valve at the discharge end). After 12 years we figured we might have a mess in the grey tank, so hired one of those mobile tank cleaning outfits who can power-wash the inside of the tanks. He reported there was next to nothing in either of our tanks. So I’m thinking all of this worry is being wasted for most of us…
I agree. All this worry about cleaning a waste tank, black or gray, is amazing to me. I do use the black tank rinse to clear any lumps left on the tank bottom, but that is it. No chemicals in either tank. No effort spent “cleaning” a waste tank. Like it is going to be “clean” more than a few hours at most. We have no odors, maybe due to 360 siphon vent caps. Always keep a little water in the tanks if the coach is sitting for a while unused so things don’t dry out and stick to the bottoms. (Note: When we were new to this, we used every kind of tank treatment we could find to see what worked best. As time went by, I would forget to add treatment until it occurred to me that it didn’t matter as long as the coach was used at least monthly. Granted, if you only use an rv infrequently, getting tanks relatively clean before storage may be more important.)
Somewhere while reading all the tips to clean your gray and black water tanks I came across this solution;
1/2 cup Dawn Dishwashing liquid
1/2 cup BORAX laundry detergent enhancer
2 1/2 gallons of water mix well and divide between your two tanks. The bigger portion, in your black tank.
You can do this every time you drain your tanks or at whatever interval you choose.
It works great!
Happy RVing and hope to see you down the road!