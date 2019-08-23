Darth Vader’s motorhome?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When we first spotted this thing, we weren’t sure if it was some sort of “Redneck chop shop” joke. But looking at it a bit more, it has that sort of out-worldly appearance. We can almost here that raspy breathing, “Trust me, Luke! You’ll enjoy exploring the universe with me in this classic retro-ship!”

With triple-axle support, can only imagine there’s enough net cargo-carrying capacity to take on a captured Millennium Falcon. And since Solo’s Falcon was indeed, a modified YT-1300 Corellian light freighter, it only makes sense this baby is, shall we say, a wee bit modified. And judging by the extra seating capacity up-front, there ought be enough room for a few Storm Troopers.

This whole rig is a mystery, obviously from some place far, far away. And it seems the more we researched, the less information we were able to obtain. Maybe it’s the official transport for a group of Star Wars Cosplay groupies. Your opinion highly valued – please comment below! Meantime, here’s a link to homemadetools.net where we made our first contact with this unusual RV.

##RVT911