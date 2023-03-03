Friday, March 3, 2023

Ask Dave

How can I get scratches out of my RV’s solid surface countertop?

By Dave Solberg
Dear Dave,
How can we get rid of minor scratches on our RV’s solid surface kitchen countertops. —Rick, 2022 Newmar Dutch Star

Dear Rick,
There are several brands of solid surface countertop materials such as Corian, Sandstone and others. According to the Newmar website, they use Essex Custom Solid Surface which is a Doyle Farris product.

As with most solid surface material, Essex is nonporous and can be cleaned with soap and water. They do not recommend any type of cream cleaner or polisher, which will most likely produce a whitening effect that will be a challenge to remove. It also does not need a sealant or wax like with quartz or marble.

For matte finish counter

It is naturally stain resistant but can get scratches, cuts, and/or gouges, but they can be removed. If it is a minor scratch, as you indicated, use a Scotch-Brite™ pad. If your countertop has a matte finish, you can simply wash the counter with hot soapy water and buff it with a Scotch-Brite pad (7447 A VFN). This is not the typical dish washing pad you see in the kitchen, rather, an industrial pad used for body work and painting. Use this in a circular motion. If the scratch is a little more predominant, you will need to sand the area first with P240 grit sandpaper or 60-micron paper, then use the Scotch-Brite pad.

For semi-gloss counter

If you have a semi-gloss surface, they recommend using a specific grit sandpaper depending on the color. If it is a light color, use the same P240 grit sandpaper or 60-micron paper first, then use a P400 grit or 30-micron paper, then buff it out with the Scotch-Brite pad in a circular motion.

For a dark-colored countertop, use the same P240 grit sandpaper or a 80-micron paper initially, then the P400 grit sandpaper or 60-micron paper, then a P600 grit sandpaper or 80-micron paper and buff with the Scotch-Brite.

For high-gloss finish

If your countertop has a high-gloss finish it has been treated with an industrial automotive finish that will require a special process and tools. You can most likely get the scratches out, but it will not restore the high-gloss as it is not inherent to the material and not just a simple wax will work.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

