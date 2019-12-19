by Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

Listen to your home radio station while you travel, or a foreign station when you’re home.

There are several Apps that let you listen to live radio over the Web on your smartphone. The one we use is TuneIn Radio. We are from Florida but, being RVers, we are rarely there. If I want to listen, live, to a Florida radio station I can do that with TuneIn Radio. It is a free app on both Android and Apple devices. When you first open it, you need to set up an account – this allows you to specify favorite stations.

Find your radio station among hundreds

Once logged in, I can Browse->By Location->North America->United States->Florida->Miami-Ft. Lauderdale. I now see dozens of real radio stations listed by frequency number. So it’s easy to find 102.7 “Magic” that I used to listen to all the time when I lived there. If I don’t know the station number, I can also search for “Magic” to find that station.

You can browse radio stations anywhere in the world! We recently visited New Zealand. If I want to stay connected to the culture there, I could make an Auckland radio station one of my favorites.

If you’re looking for a particular topic or type of station, you can tap the magnifying glass icon in the upper right for search. I looked for “Dolphins” so we could listen to the football game, live, as we drove. Ooops – that requires a premium account at $9.99/mo.

The free version is supported by advertising. Don’t go clicking on that popup at the bottom that says “Android slow? Click to Clean now.” That is an ad, not a system message. You can eliminate ads by paying $9.99 monthly for the Pro version. The Pro version also adds the ability to listen to live sports events, and commercial-free music stations.

If your vehicle has Bluetooth speakers, you can pair your phone with them and listen thru your phone on the good speakers.

A feature I really like is the option to set a Sleep Timer. That means I can start the radio playing when I go to bed and set it to automatically turn off in 20 minutes. You’ll find that under the Options menu when a station is actually playing.

Do you have an unlimited data account on your phone?

WARNING: This uses a substantial amount of data. Do not use it while you are on a limited data plan! You can adjust the “bitrate” for playing any given stream by looking under the Options menu –> Choose Stream. The lower the bitrate, the less data it uses.

In addition to live radio stations, you will also find archives of radio shows. So, if you like NPR’s “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me,” you can listen to it 24/7! Just search for Prairie Home Companion. After you listen to it once, it will be in your list of Recent stations so it is easy to find the next time.

Name: TuneIn Radio

Website: tunein.com

Author: TuneIn Inc.

Cost: Free (ad supported), $9.99/mo. for Pro version

Available for: Apple, Android and Windows

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com . She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

