Don’t judge an RV, or RVer, by its cover

Today I’d like to ask you not to judge. I’d like to ask that you put your discriminations, your hate, and your preconceived notions aside and just read Mary’s story below.

Mary sent us the following note. I urge you to read it, and as you do, think of the quote by Milan Kundera, who wrote the wonderful book “The Unbearable Lightness of Being.” Kundera says, “…for there is nothing heavier than compassion. Not even one’s own pain weighs so heavy as the pain one feels with someone, for someone, a pain intensified by the imagination and prolonged by a hundred echoes.”

From Mary:

When my husband and I came to Arizona it was the beginning of Covid. We decided to come here because I have two children that live here with my ex-husband and I wanted to be close to them. I was worried something might happen in general, not just because of Covid. We came in a car and camped at the campground in a tent until we saved enough money and bought an RV. I thought this would be a great solution, but come to find out it’s the worst decision I’ve ever made in my entire life.

The entire state of Arizona would rather have people homeless than let them rent spaces due to the fact that the RV is ugly. They say, “It’s too old,” or “Oh, it doesn’t look great.” All I’ve been told about our new RV is that it’s ugly. Nobody cares that it runs like a champ and it’s got a great motor in it.

We don’t have a lot of money and we hadn’t planned on staying in it for long, but since no one will let us park our RV in trailer parks, RV parks, or at the campgrounds because it’s too ugly, I am not able to get a job to add to my husband’s income so that we can purchase a park model. This also stops me from having visits with my children six months out of the year.

My husband and my cat have fallen very ill several times due to the heat and stress of this situation. We’ve made reservations and been told no after they saw what our vehicle looks like. We’ve been immediately told “no” pulling in at the gate and we’ve been told “no” after sending pictures of our RV before arriving.

We feel like we are not allowed to improve our situation or live. We feel very discriminated against by the campground workers and feel they should take responsibility for the hurt, loss, pain and suffering they have caused us.

If you buy a motorhome or an RV, don’t go to Arizona to try and live if your RV is more than 10 years old or it doesn’t look beautiful. You may lose your life because of it.

When I wrote back to Mary asking if I could print her story, she wrote, “I’m excited you want to use my story. I hope it helps people see what real life looks like. … I can’t stand the way we are treated when we just want a chance to get to a better place and move forward.”

All I ask of you today is that you be grateful for what you have. That you stay humble. And that you never, ever, judge an RV, or RVer, by its cover. We’re all just human.

