Monday, February 6, 2023

Lifestyles

Dump your holding tanks in your home septic system?

By RV Travel
A home septic system in the ground
Photo Credit: The Septic Group

We often see RVers give advice that dumping holding tanks at home is not a problem – even into septic systems, rather than a city sewer system. Here are a couple of points to keep in mind:

Home septic systems are generally tasked to handle a relatively low flow of sewage over a period of hours. Dumping a large amount of RV waste at once could lead to disturbing the layer of sludge in a home septic tank – possibly causing it to break up and move out into the leach field. That can lead to an expensive clogged system. If you have both full black and gray water tanks, it might be best to dump one at a time, spacing the dumping out over a couple of days.

soilscience.info on flickr.com

On another note, here’s a comment from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. “When chemicals, such as formaldehyde, are added to septic systems, they can cause bacteria in the system to die. When this happens, the septic system cannot treat waste adequately. Solids that are allowed to pass from the septic tank, due to inadequate or incomplete treatment, may clog the leach field. Furthermore, clogged systems may send inadequately or incompletely treated sewage to the surface, threatening the health of people or pets who come into contact with it. Or it may percolate to groundwater, where the chemicals and untreated wastewater could contaminate nearby drinking water wells, rivers and streams. Please read labels carefully to identify any hazardous ingredients.”

What constitutes “hazardous ingredients”? Formaldehyde: an active ingredient in some
deodorizers, also called Formalin. Formaldehyde is an EPA-recognized probable carcinogen (i.e., causes cancer). Paradichlorobenzene: Known carcinogen and drinking water contaminant. A common ingredient in mothballs, urinal cakes and bowl fresheners.

One more thing: Should you decide to “build your own” dump station at home, BE SURE your dump port is installed between your home and the septic tank. Don’t be like the RVer in Washington state who put his between the septic tank and drain field. He learned a very expensive lesson!

