Escapees RV Club requiring vaccination or negative test to attend events

The Escapees RV Club is now among the businesses and organizations requiring proof of either full COVID-19 vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests for both staff and their members/customers.

The group announced the new policy on August 27th. The vaccine requirement will be in place for all future Escapees RV Club events.

“Because the safety of our members and staff is our number one priority, proof of either full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend (an) event,” said the posting on the escapees.com website.

“Escapees recommends that members be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending any club event,” the website posting said. “Participants who are not fully vaccinated must obtain a COVID-19 test not more than 72 hours (3 days) before entering an event.”

Escapees RV Club said it will follow these protocols during their events:

At event check-in, attendees will be asked to present either a valid CDC vaccination card showing that they are fully vaccinated OR the written results of a negative COVID-19 test performed within the past 72 hours.

If the attendee doesn’t have a test, has lost their vaccination card, or is outside of the 72-hour window, locations of the nearest testing facilities will be provided. Attendees will be required to self-isolate until a negative test can be provided.

Participants who test positive are not allowed to remain on-site and will receive a full refund of their registration fee.

Attendees must also comply with all masking requirements

The club also “strongly recommends” that all event attendees, vaccinated or not, wear a mask when participating in activities or socializing with other participants indoors. “Attendees are also expected to comply with all masking requirements issued by any governmental entity or private business,” the statement on the Escapees website said.

Escapees RV Club also said on the website that event attendees may be required to agree in writing that they will help provide a safe environment for everyone by complying with the club’s health and safety roles, and to release Escapees from liability should they become ill during or after an event.

A quick look at the Escapees upcoming event calendar for September shows a sold-out Oregon Coast Hangout event Sept. 9-16, as well as a sold-out Maine Leaves & Lobsters HOP event Sept. 27-Oct. 1. In fact, all regular Escapees events on the calendar until the end of 2021 are shown as “sold out” except for RV Boot Camps in Texas in November, and in California in December.

Visit escapees.com/coronavirus for any updates or changes.

