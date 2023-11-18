Fact or Fiction? Propane is toxic (ANSWER)

Fiction. Propane is considered not toxic.

The experts at The Propane Education & Research Council have this to say regarding the toxicity of propane:

“Propane vapor is not toxic, but it is an asphyxiating gas. That means propane will displace the oxygen in your lungs, making it difficult or impossible to breathe if exposed to high concentrations. If you suspect you have inhaled a significant amount of propane, call 911. If you smell propane, or suspect a propane leak, call your propane supplier or 911 right away.

“When people or animals come in contact with propane, it’s usually in its gaseous state, making inhalation the most common form of exposure. Because it replaces the oxygen in your lungs, the symptoms of propane inhalation are related to oxygen deprivation, and not to any toxicity of propane itself. Physical activity will actually make the symptoms worse.”

This is what MedlinePlus.gov, an official website of the United States government, has to report regarding displacing oxygen in your lungs:

“Breathing in or swallowing propane can be harmful. Propane takes the place of oxygen in the lungs. This makes breathing difficult or impossible.”

National Library of Medicine exposure to propane testing

The National Library of Medicine performed extensive testing on humans and animals regarding acute exposure to propane.

Following is their test and outcomes when humans were exposed to acute levels of propane:

“Caucasian volunteers (4-8 per group, males and females, 20-22 years of age) underwent single exposures to propane at 1,000 ppm for up to 10 min and at 250 or 500 ppm for up to 8 h (Stewart et al. 1977). In addition, some subjects were repeatedly exposed to propane at 1,000 ppm for 8 h/day for 9 days over 2 weeks. Exposure concentrations were continuously monitored. Clinical parameters (e.g., complete blood count, blood urea nitrogen, serum enzymes, urine analysis), adrenocortical function, neurological and neurobehavioral tests (a battery of cognitive tests, spontaneous electroencephalogram, and visual evoked response), pulmonary function (spirometry measurements), and cardiac responses (including electrocardiogram) were evaluated. No effects from propane on any of the parameters studied were found and no subjective responses were noted .” [Emphasis added by author.] You can read the entire study here.

The late Gary Bunzer, “The RV Doctor”, RVtravel.com’s foremost technical expert, had this to say regarding propane, “Although flammable, propane is a relatively safe commodity. With a little preventive maintenance and some common sense, it can be utilized without fear.”

Let’s close with these important reminders:

It’s important to note that while propane itself is not toxic, safety precautions must be taken when dealing with propane to prevent potential hazards. Leaking or improperly handled propane can pose fire and explosion risks. Proper installation, maintenance, and use of propane equipment, as well as regular safety checks and adherence to regulations, are essential to ensure safe and efficient use of this versatile fuel in your RV.

