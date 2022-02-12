For Lover’s Only, the final responses

Thanks to all who submitted their secret messages to their sweethearts! We have enjoyed reading them over the last several weeks. With Valentine’s Day on Monday, we are bringing this column to a close. You can always read previous messages in past issues of our RV Daily Tips Newsletters.

To: TA honey bunny

From: DA sweetie

“Love you. Thanks for saving me. ♥️♥️♥️”

To: Blue eyes

From: Captain

“Love you more each day. To more happy adventures in our loved RV. Happy 44th VD.”

To: Ackey

From: My Love

“The last 38 years have been amazing, bringing a Super C into our lives has brought even more adventures. Looking forward to making many more memories.”

To: Boo Boo Kitty

From: Poopy Boy

“We have been together for almost 42 years and my heart still skips a beat when I see you. I Love you so much!!!!!”

To: Mersman

From: Shaver

“50 years of loving you! Same excitement as when we first met. Love to hold you near even more than a really cold beer!”

To: Miss Kitty

From: Lambie

“Thank you for putting up with me. We’ve had many great memories together. Becoming full time nomads will have exciting adventures ahead. Love You forever and longer.”

To: Sparky

From: DiceyMay

“20 of the best years of my life. ILYM&P. I look forward to the rest of our lives together.”

To: Gramps

From: Nana

“Thank you for making our 51 years full of fun, laughter and never boring! Look forward to many more. Love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow “

To: Baby Cakes

From: Toady

“Feb 4th makes 45 wonderful years of marriage. Happy anniversary baby cakes. Love you.”