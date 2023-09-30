Midwest presidential libraries to visit

Yes, I’m that person. I like to stop at historical markers along the highway. I read the descriptive blurbs beside museum displays and artifacts. Plus, I like to visit cemeteries because I’m fascinated by the dates and epitaphs. (Here’s an article I wrote about cemeteries.) History is interesting to me. That’s probably the reason I enjoy visiting the presidential libraries of the Midwest.

A brief history of presidential libraries

Would you like to tour George Washington’s presidential library? Me, too! But you can’t, because presidential libraries didn’t begin until the early 20th century. You can, however, visit Washington’s birthplace and other significant places of interest. The idea for presidential libraries didn’t come until long after Washington and many, many other presidents died.

Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first president to envision an institution that would house his presidential papers, documents, and memorabilia. In 1937, he donated his personal and presidential papers to the federal government. His library in Hyde Park, New York, became the model for future presidential libraries. (Note: At the time, Roosevelt’s critics insisted that the idea of a presidential library was the ultimate act of a narcissistic person. I’m glad that the critics didn’t prevail.)

In 1955, the Presidential Libraries Act was passed. It empowered presidents to donate their papers and other historical materials to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for the establishment of presidential libraries.

Lots to see

Here’s a list for your convenience:

Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum – West Branch, Iowa

Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum – Independence, Missouri

Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum – Abilene, Kansas

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library – Ann Arbor, Michigan

William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum – Little Rock, Arkansas

Barack Obama Presidential Library – Hoffman Estates, Illinois

You should know that there are many additional presidential historic sites in the Midwest. Eight former presidents hailed from Ohio, and no less than three presidents called Indiana home. The presidential birthplaces and historically important sites can be found in additional parts of the Midwest and are well worth a visit.

A personal favorite

My family’s favorite presidential library is in Independence, Missouri. It’s the library and museum of Harry S. Truman. When our children were younger they loved our visit to this wonderful museum. A highlight was the replica of the Oval Office. Yes, the Truman Library features a full-sized replica of the Oval Office exactly as it was when Truman served as the United States president.

I’m not sure our three children fully appreciated the Oval Office experience, but I was overwhelmed thinking about Truman’s weighty wartime decisions—especially his ultimate decision to use the atomic bomb. It gave me shivers, along with a heartfelt appreciation for the great responsibility of the presidential office.

The historical impact that each president has made on our country’s economy, social constructs, and status in the world becomes ever more real when you visit their presidential libraries. I hope you’ll visit one soon and then share your thoughts and feelings about your experience with us, too.

More Midwest travel

