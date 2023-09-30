Saturday, September 30, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeTravel
Travel

Midwest presidential libraries to visit

By Gail Marsh
0
The outside of the Harry Truman Presidential Library
Harry Truman Presidential Library. Photo credit: Jim Bowen, Flickr

Yes, I’m that person. I like to stop at historical markers along the highway. I read the descriptive blurbs beside museum displays and artifacts. Plus, I like to visit cemeteries because I’m fascinated by the dates and epitaphs. (Here’s an article I wrote about cemeteries.) History is interesting to me. That’s probably the reason I enjoy visiting the presidential libraries of the Midwest.

A brief history of presidential libraries

Would you like to tour George Washington’s presidential library? Me, too! But you can’t, because presidential libraries didn’t begin until the early 20th century. You can, however, visit Washington’s birthplace and other significant places of interest. The idea for presidential libraries didn’t come until long after Washington and many, many other presidents died.

Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first president to envision an institution that would house his presidential papers, documents, and memorabilia. In 1937, he donated his personal and presidential papers to the federal government. His library in Hyde Park, New York, became the model for future presidential libraries. (Note: At the time, Roosevelt’s critics insisted that the idea of a presidential library was the ultimate act of a narcissistic person. I’m glad that the critics didn’t prevail.)

In 1955, the Presidential Libraries Act was passed. It empowered presidents to donate their papers and other historical materials to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) for the establishment of presidential libraries.

Lots to see

Here’s a list for your convenience:

  • Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum – West Branch, Iowa
  • Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum – Independence, Missouri
  • Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum – Abilene, Kansas
  • Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library – Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum – Little Rock, Arkansas
  • Barack Obama Presidential Library – Hoffman Estates, Illinois

You should know that there are many additional presidential historic sites in the Midwest. Eight former presidents hailed from Ohio, and no less than three presidents called Indiana home. The presidential birthplaces and historically important sites can be found in additional parts of the Midwest and are well worth a visit.

A personal favorite

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

My family’s favorite presidential library is in Independence, Missouri. It’s the library and museum of Harry S. Truman. When our children were younger they loved our visit to this wonderful museum. A highlight was the replica of the Oval Office. Yes, the Truman Library features a full-sized replica of the Oval Office exactly as it was when Truman served as the United States president.

I’m not sure our three children fully appreciated the Oval Office experience, but I was overwhelmed thinking about Truman’s weighty wartime decisions—especially his ultimate decision to use the atomic bomb. It gave me shivers, along with a heartfelt appreciation for the great responsibility of the presidential office.

The historical impact that each president has made on our country’s economy, social constructs, and status in the world becomes ever more real when you visit their presidential libraries. I hope you’ll visit one soon and then share your thoughts and feelings about your experience with us, too.

More Midwest travel

Sign up for a weekly digest of my articles here.

##RVT1124

Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.
Previous article
Latest RVer News for Saturday, September 30, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE