Finally, Verizon offers affordable hotspot plans

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER

For many RVers, getting online on the road is a big deal, especially for those of us who work as we travel. I’ve stuck with Verizon through the years because coverage has always been exceptional even in the rural West where I often hang out. I’ve seldom been anywhere where I could not get online. For awhile I also carried an AT&T and Sprint MiFi device. Service was not as good as it was with Verizon. That may have changed, at least with AT&T.

But Verizon has been stingy with its hotspot plans and it’s forced me – and other RVers – to be very conservative with the time we spend online.

The new mobile hotspot plans just announced by Verizon are a huge improvement. Verizon finally realized, it seems to me, that it had to do something to service the quickly expanding legions of remote workers who need good Internet access. That definitely includes many RVers who work from the road.

The plans range from 15 GB to 150 GB per month. The top three tiers (Plus, Pro and Premium) provide access to 5G Ultra Wideband1 for streaming more videos, sending bigger files and browsing the web at faster speeds.

Here’s a breakdown of the new plans:

Essential: $20 a month for Verizon customers

• 15GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data2

• 720p HD streaming when on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE3

Plus: $40 a month for Verizon customers

• 5G Ultra Wideband access1

• 50GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data2

• 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE3

Pro: $60 for Verizon customers with a smartphone on an eligible Unlimited plan or $90 as a standalone plan

• 5G Ultra Wideband access1

• 100GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data2

• 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE3

Premium: $80 for Verizon customers with a smartphone on an eligible Unlimited plan or $110 as a standalone plan

• 5G Ultra Wideband access1

• 150GB of premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data2

• 4K UHD streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband and 720p HD streaming on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE3

Unlimited

Verizon customers can get even more for less when adding a mobile hotspot plan to select Mix & Match Unlimited plans.

The devices you’ll need

Verizon Mobile Hotspot plans are compatible with the latest 5G Ultra Wideband-capable and 4G LTE devices offered by Verizon, including the Inseego MiFi M2100 5G UW and the Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L. Connect your laptop, tablet or gaming system to a mobile hotspot and you’re good to go.

I’ve found the Verizon website to be confusing. So you might want to stop by a nearby Verizon store to learn which plan might be best for you. I’d also recommend checking with other companies as well. T-Mobile, I understand, has improved its data plans. But whether it’s better for you … you’ll need to determine that.

##RVT1011b