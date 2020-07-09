Fire-chasing weird RV conversion!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Most kids run to the sound of a fire engine siren, and those kids grown up probably do the same thing. There’s just something that compels some folks to chase after fire apparatus. Maybe that’s why those noisemakers are called “sirens.”

Anyhow, grownups need hobbies, and maybe collecting fire trucks is one. Of course, if your wife is anything like the wife in our team, just “buying junk” for the sake of collecting is a no-go. But the kid in the husband says, “If I can just figure out a way to justify the purchase!” Turn that big yellow fire apparatus into a truck camper toter!

See any weird, wacky, or otherwise imaginative RVs in your travels? We’d love to see – and share – them! Send an e-mail to russ atsign rvtravel.com.