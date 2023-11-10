Forest River recalls some towables for a melting wire issue

Forest River is recalling certain 2023-2024 Sandstorm, Stealth, and 2024 Shockwave travel trailers over a melting wire issue. The wire routed from the 50-amp inlet to the transfer switch in the distribution panel is the incorrect gauge, which may cause the wire to melt. A melted wire may cause a short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire. Potentially 24 RVs are affected by this recall.

Melting wire issue remedy

Dealers will replace the incorrect 10-gauge wire with a 6-gauge wire, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 13, 2023. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-951-357-2327. Forest River’s number for this recall is 67-1700.

Notes

Owners involved in this melting wire issue may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

