Friday, November 10, 2023

Forest River recalls some towables for a melting wire issue

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Forest River is recalling certain 2023-2024 Sandstorm, Stealth, and 2024 Shockwave travel trailers over a melting wire issue. The wire routed from the 50-amp inlet to the transfer switch in the distribution panel is the incorrect gauge, which may cause the wire to melt. A melted wire may cause a short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire. Potentially 24 RVs are affected by this recall.

Melting wire issue remedy

Dealers will replace the incorrect 10-gauge wire with a 6-gauge wire, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 13, 2023. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-951-357-2327. Forest River’s number for this recall is 67-1700.

Notes

Owners involved in this melting wire issue may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

For more Forest River recalls, click here.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


