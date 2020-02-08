Forest River recalls some trailers, breakaway switch could fail

In the event of trailer separation from the tow vehicle, a failed break-away switch will not apply the trailer’s brakes, increasing the risk of a crash.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the break-away switch, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 13, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-503-831-5410 or 1-574-825-8205. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1129.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

