Forest River recalls some trailers, breakaway switch could fail

Forest River, Inc., is recalling certain 2020 Freedom Express, Salem, Stealth EVO, Vibe, Wildcat Maxx, and Wildwood travel trailers. The emergency break-away switch may fail.
In the event of trailer separation from the tow vehicle, a failed break-away switch will not apply the trailer’s brakes, increasing the risk of a crash.
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the break-away switch, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 13, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-503-831-5410 or 1-574-825-8205. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1129.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.
