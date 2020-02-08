Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, February 8, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene and sometimes the staff of RVtravel.com

DATELINE: February 8, 2020



ALABAMA STATE PARK GOES MOUNTAIN BIKE NUTS

Bring your own bicycle to go nutso with mountain biking or just be here to watch the exciting action as up to 200 bicycle riders dare the trails at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham. The Enduro Nut So Fast Festival will have two races March 14 and 15. They’re run in stages on some of the mountain’s most challenging technical lines. More than 80 RV sites are available, some pull-through and many with full hookups. The park also has a coin laundry, dump station for a fee and pavilion with activity center.

ARIZONA STATE PARK HAS MUSIC IN THE MOUNTAINS

The homegrown Oracle, Arizona, music group Mother Cody Band plays on March 21 and other artists play on selected dates (check ahead) in the Music in the Mountains programs at Catalina State Park. Hear country, folk, rock and blues. Bring the family and your own chair, drinks, picnic. Only minutes from city lights in Tucson, Catalina State Park in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains is the home of 5,000 saguaros, 5,500 acres of canyons and streams and more than 150 bird species. Bring your bicycle or horse to explore trails that wind through the park at elevations to 3,000 feet. The 120 campsites have water and electric hookups.

INDIANA STATE PARK MARKS CHANGES

O’Bannon Woods State Park, Corydon, is a 2,000-acre state park in Indiana but it may be best known to Kentuckians. It’s just 32 miles west of Louisville. It was formerly known as the Wyandotte Woods State Recreation Area, which was part of the Harrison-Crawford State Forest. Now the Stagestop Campground, including the canoe access ramp located at Stagestop, is closed until further notice. Still a day-use area, the park has facilities and special events.

MISSISSIPPI FOR UNBEATABLE BLUEGRASS

Roosevelt State Park, Morton, hosts the Melodies of Bluegrass Festival February 28-29 featuring a menu of groups headlined by Carolina Blue. Located between Meridian and Jackson, the park adjoins Bienville National Forest and includes a fishing lake, disc golf, playgrounds, hiking trails and tennis courts. Reservations are recommended for the 109 campsites.

NEVADA CAMPGROUND GETS UPGRADES

Long Ravine Campground on Rollins Reservoir is closed for the installation of an all-new drinking water system, new leveling for campsites, upgraded electrics and other improvements. Until the campground reopens, campers are directed to nearby Orchard Springs Campground.

OREGON RESORT EXPANDS TO 118 RV SITES

The 40 new RV sites at Winchester Bay RV Resort will be in their own area with its own laundry and showers. The new, full hook-up RV sites are adjacent to Salmon Bay Marina, where an Activity Center has planned events for all guests. The resort has miles of hiking and bicycling paths in a seaside setting.

TENNESSEE CAMPING AT BRISTOL SPEEDWAY

RV travelers get a red carpet welcome at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Medallion Camping opens for the April race March 30 through the morning of April 6. Five pet-friendly campgrounds serve race fans with spacious sites, restrooms and showers, shuttle service and septic and water availability. Electric hookups are available in Premium and Medallion areas.

TENNESSEE STATE PARK GETS UPGRADES

By March, the campground at Pickwick Landing State Park will have new gravel on campsites and new bathhouses. The wooded campground has 48 sites, each with a table, grill, electric and water. Fourteen sites have 20/30/50 amp electric, two ADA sites have 20/30 amp electric, 30 sites have 20/30 amp electric and two sites have 20/50 amp electric. Known for its fishing and watersports, the park has a lodge and golf course.

TEXAS RV TRAVELERS TO HAVE MUSIC FESTIVAL

RV camping is an optional add-on for ticket holders at the Old Settler’s Music Festival to be held April 16-19 at the Farmer’s Market in Tilmon (Dale). That’s 10 miles southeast of Lockhart. Use the code TEEN for special pricing for your teenagers. Children ages 12 and under get in free with paying adult. Camping is extra and fees include electric. Dump-outs and refills on water are available at campground headquarters for a fee. Enjoy four days of family camping, jamming, Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk, and much more. Day trippers may park for $10 and must exit after the concert.

YOSEMITE CAMPGROUND CLOSED FOR REPAIRS

Wawona Campground is closed, possibly until June, for sewer system repairs. How to interpret campground terms in Yosemite? If it’s listed as creek water, that means the bathrooms are vault toilets. If the campground has tap water, it usually means flush toilets. For opening and closing dates of all Yosemite campgrounds check here.

Stay Tuned

Events to search for in your upcoming camping trips include Full Moon Hikes, a popular event at many state parks under the full moon. At state parks that have lighthouses, nights of the full moon may also include a Lighthouse climb. Easter Egg Hunts are scheduled for many state parks this April. Other commonly held events are Hike with the Ranger on the first Saturday of the month and Homeschooler Days that provide an educational get-together for school-agers.

