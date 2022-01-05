Full-Time RVer Newsletter #20, January 5, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 20

Quote of the day

“You don’t have to live like everyone else. In fact, you’ll probably be happier if you don’t.” —Joshua Becker

Full-time living: What do you do with 30+ years of accumulated “stuff”?

By Lisa Adcox

We purchased our first RV in 2016. It was new and we just loved camping. Many years before we had talked about living full-time in our RV, but life got in the way.

We were camping one weekend and met the camp host at Paris Landing State Park in TN. He began telling us about what he does as a camp host. He told us how it made full-time living in his RV more affordable, plus he got to see areas he would have never had the opportunity to see.

That was the push we needed, and we decided it was time to full-time RV. We set a deadline and stuck to it. We said, let’s go camping at least once a month for three or four days and that will help us know what we really need and don’t need. Plus, doing that will let us know how to use everything.

Features

Baby and kids’ sleeping “bags” brilliant solution for camping

By Tony Barthel

If you ever doubt Americans’ ingenuity, just follow my gadget column here on RV Travel. I’ve talked to a number of inventors right here in America who have created some slick stuff that makes camping and RVing more enjoyable. Morrison Outdoors is just such a company with their baby and kids’ sleeping bags. The company was started by founder Tavis Malcolm, who really enjoyed camping and hiking a lot and thought his new baby, Morrison, should be able to go along. But after looking for a sleeping bag for the tyke, he decided to make one himself. Read more and see his brilliant solution.

Is “sealant” a good fix for a flat tire?

By Roger Marble

NHTSA (DOT) – Improper Repairs: “A plug by itself is not an acceptable repair” to fix a flat tire. “The proper repair of a punctured tire requires a plug for the hole and a patch for the area inside the tire that surrounds the puncture hole.” “Punctures through the tread can be repaired if they are not too large. But punctures to the sidewall should not be repaired.” “Tires must be removed from the rim to be properly inspected before being plugged and patched.” NOTE: Michelin, Goodyear and Bridgestone say the same thing. Learn more.

RVer suspects sewer tank leak, but where is it?

A reader writes: “I suspect we have a leak in our black water system between the toilet and tank, which sits directly below the toilet. I can see the pipe that goes straight down to the tank… I cannot tell how this pipe is attached to the toilet, but that is where I suspect the leak may be.” So where might it be?

Groove gap cleaning tool keeps bugs, dirt and grime out of windows and doors

Reader poll

Quick tip

Why poor water pressure?

What kind of hose are you using? Hose diameter makes a difference. RV fresh water hoses come in 1/2 inch or 5/8 inch ID, or inner diameter. The larger the inner diameter the more water can flow through the hose with minimal reduction in pressure loss. Excessive length, kinks and some hose fittings can further reduce the water flow and pressure.

We got into an accident. Here’s what we learned that may help you

By Gail Marsh

Two days. Just two days until we’d be heading back north after several months in sunny, warm Florida. Two days. I was already packing up some things that we’d take out of our fifth wheel when we got home. My husband was making a final run: diesel fuel for the truck and travel snacks for me. Then it happened. Hubby hit a parking lot post. Hard. … And just like that, our two days turned into potentially two weeks or more. Read more for tips in case this ever happens to you (hopefully not!).

Teardrop trailers: The only RVs to have seen combat!

“True” Teardrops evolved after World War II using surplus aircraft aluminum from the wings of World War II bombers. Wheels, at least some, were from Jeeps salvaged from sunken ships, some with bullet holes. These first Teardrops are perhaps the only RVs ever made that experienced actual combat. Read more.

Video: How to avoid burning food in your RV oven

Many RVers complain that their factory-installed ovens do not cook evenly. RV technician and well-known journalist Chris Dougherty has a quick tip about a simple way to help avoid hot spots in an RV’s oven that can cause what’s being cooked or baked to heat unevenly or even burn. Watch the 2-minute video here.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“If you have no RVing experience rent one, or purchase a relatively inexpensive one and try it out. Start slow, weekends at first, learn about the workings of the RV. Then move up to some longer trips, maybe with multiple stops along the way. This will let you know if you can live in such a small space, especially if you will be with a spouse, partner, or significant other. And keep in mind, living in an RV is different than ‘camping’ in an RV.” —Abe Loughin

Featured recipe

Easy Baked Salmon in Foil

by Marlene B. from Camano Island, WA

If you’re looking to incorporate fish and healthier recipes into your weekly menu, definitely give this baked salmon recipe a try. It’s a super easy and tasty way to prepare salmon. Light and fresh with garlic and lemon, the marinade has a Mediterranean flair. A perfect complement to the mild fish. Besides being delicious, cleanup is a breeze since you’re baking this in foil. One less dish to dirty.

No cleanup and a delicious meal? Count us in! Get the recipe.

