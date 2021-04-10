Professional photographer says this tripod is best for RVers

By Nanci Dixon

I need to preface this by saying I was a professional photographer with access to everything photographic – and I mean EVERYTHING. Every lens, camera, film (in the old days), printer, computer, strobe units and tripod ever made. When I retired, for better or worse I ditched it all. I said goodbye to my camera closet and decided to use only my cell phone. The worn phrase “The camera you use is the camera you have with you” is so true. But I’ve found the perfect tripod for RVers.

I hadn’t even wanted a tripod until I saw the telltale legs sticking out of a garbage can on one of our hikes. Yup, I dumpster dove in and rescued it. It was cheaply made and I could see right away why it was upside down in a refuse barrel. My husband rigged it together and I used it every once in a while.

When it was time to pack up, I could see no reason to take it with me. It would no longer collapse or fold up so I decided to look around for another one, knowing it would not be the quality of one in my past photographer life.

I found a perfect tripod for RVers

I found a perfect tripod on Amazon and it has far exceeded my expectations! So seldom do I get to open a box and find something far better than anticipated. It’s sturdier, taller and is more flexible than I assumed it would be. It has flexible rubber feet and even a bubble level. It has a cell phone holder or a space for larger DSLR cameras. And it can even hold an iPad! The biggest bonus is the Bluetooth remote for Android or iPhone cell phones to release the shutter. I slipped the remote into my pocket and took tons of family photos at the dinner table.

Below are some of my photos of the tripod. If you’re looking for a small, lightweight tripod to carry with you, I can’t recommend this one enough! It’s a perfect tripod for us RVers.

You can learn more or order one here.

##RVT995